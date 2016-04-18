Home

Top Stories

Read More
Radar alert

YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY: Stormy night in the Southern Tier

Updated:

Storms moving through the area could bring wind, rain and hail. 

More>>

Binghamton and Johnson City High School seniors graduate Sunday

Updated:

Binghamton and Johnson city both bid its senior high school classes farewell Sunday.

More>>

Locals head to Dorchester Park for New York State's 'Free Fishing Days'

Updated:

Many people grabbed their rods and enjoyed free fishing this weekend.

More>>

Mastiff named Martha wins world's ugliest dog

Updated:

A 125-pound gentle giant named Martha has been crowned the winner of the World's Ugliest Dog Contest. 

More>>

Sheriff: Teen injured after fall from Six Flags 'Sky Ride'

Updated:

Officials say a teenager fell from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park, tumbling into a crowd of park guests and employees gathered below in an effort to catch the victim before she hit the ground.   

More>>

'Shakespeare on the River' draws crowd to Confluence Park

Updated:

Dozens took advantage of Sunday's warm weather to enjoy an evening performance.

More>>

Dozens take part in obstacle course competition in Binghamton Video included

Updated:

An event put on by Newbsanity allowed people to have some fun, while testing their endurance Sunday.

More>>

Orange County Airport to get $14.5 million in federal money

Updated:

Orange County Airport in New York's Hudson Valley is getting a federal grant of $14.5 million to improve infrastructure aimed at increasing safety. 
 

More>>

Price Chopper on Chenango Bridge Road recalls store-made bread and donuts

Updated:

The Price Chopper on Chenango Bridge Road in Binghamton is recalling several store-made bakery items that were bought on June 23. 

More>>

UPDATE: Two babies reported missing found unharmed

Updated:

UPDATE: New York State Police say two three-month old babies reported missing have been found unharmed. 

More>>

Ithaca Police Department headquarters evacuated after pipe bomb scare

Updated:

Ithaca Police Officers were called to the Ithaca Police Department headquarters Saturday to investigate a suspicious device that had been found. 

More>>

Authorities say 11 malnourished cats removed from NY home

Updated:

Authorities say they have removed 11 malnourished cats and two dead cats from a filthy, garbage-strewn home in central New York. 

More>>

Graduation weekend: Thousands of students prepare for new chapter Video included

Updated:

High school seniors across the Southern Tier said goodbye at their graduation ceremonies on Saturday.

More>>

Thousands attend Highland Park 'Cars and Bikes' show Video included

Updated:

The American Cruisers Car Club kicked off the annual "Cars and Bikes" show at Highland Park Saturday afternoon.

More>>

Korean Baptist Church of Binghamton honors veterans who fought in Korean War Video included

Updated:

The Korean Baptist Church of Binghamton held its third annual Veteran's Breakfast Saturday morning.

More>>

Two nonprofits team up to hand out free nalaxone kits

Updated:

Two nonprofits are teaming up to hand out Naloxone kits to the public Sunday. 

More>>

Hundreds participate in 12th annual BC Parks Triathlon Video included

Updated:

Community members put their fitness to the test at Dorchester Park Saturday. 

More>>

NY reminds lake, river boaters to observe 5 mph speed limit

Updated:

State officials are reminding boaters to observe the 5 mph speed limit while cruising within 600 feet of shore along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River.   

More>>

NY Health Department enhances medical marijuana program

Updated:

The state Department of Health is boosting New York's medical marijuana program to meet growing demand. 

More>>

JCPD warn about potential 'bad batch' of heroin

Updated:

Johnson City Police are warning the public about a potential "bad batch" of heroin.  

More>>

Alert for missing Schoharie County girl cancelled

Updated:

New York State Police have issued a Missing Child Alert for a 10-year old girl from Schoharie County, who is believed to be endangered. 

More>>

Maine-Endwell seniors say goodbye during graduation ceremony Video included

Updated:

Seniors at Maine-Endwell High School said goodbye as they move on to the next phases of their lives.

More>>

Vestal school bus driver loved by many retires after 56 years Video included

Updated:

A beloved Vestal school bus driver made his last trip today after 56 years of driving for the school district.

More>>

Disneyland devotee visits park for 2,000 days in a row

Updated:

 If Disneyland is "The Happiest Place on Earth,'' Jeff Reitz may be its happiest citizen. ...

More>>

Pennsylvania Legislature eyes wider DNA sampling of convicts

Updated:

Pennsylvania lawmakers are moving closer to having DNA samples collected from people who have been convicted of crimes, something supporters say will help solve serious crimes. 

More>>

Christie signs order aimed at health insurer

Updated:

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has signed an executive order requiring state agencies to publish orders and decisions online, a move apparently aimed at the state's biggest health insurer.   

More>>

Event aims to show parents how to correctly use child safety seats Video included

Updated:

A free child safety seat check was held Friday at Visions Federal Credit Union in Endicott.

More>>

Lisle community honors life of assistant fire chief Video included

Updated:

The Lisle community gathered to mourn the loss of Assistant Fire Chief, Allen Glezen Friday.

More>>

Owner: Vernon Downs closing would negatively impact Tioga Downs Video included

Updated:

The owner of Tioga Downs is in a battle with the New York State Legislature. Jeff Gural is trying to keep one of his casinos from going under.

More>>

Annual Faerie Festival under way in Ouaquaga Video included

Updated:

Faeries, music, and dance are filling the Southern Tier air at the 9th annual Faerie Festival in Ouaquaga, with people from all over the world in attendance.

More>>

Worker run over, killed at Weitsman Recycling in Owego Video included

Updated:

An incident at Weitsman Recycling in Owego has left an employee dead, according to the company's spokesperson.

More>>

NY governor's 9/11 worker pardon unlikely to spark a trend

Updated:

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's pardon of a 9/11 worker's 1990 drug conviction is unlikely to lead to a wave of similar pardons aimed at preventing deportations.

More>>

Leroy Pizza and Subs in Binghamton to close after 32 years Video included

Updated:

Leroy Pizza and Subs owner William Meade says it's time for him to retire. The Binghamton pizza shop opened in 1985.

More>>

Mobster believed to be oldest in federal prison freed at 100

SOURCE: CBS News SOURCE: CBS News
Updated:

A reputed Colombo crime family underboss reported to be the oldest inmate in the federal prison system has been released at the age of 100.

More>>

Doug's Fish Fry helps local nonprofit Mom's House Video included

Updated:

Doug's Fish Fry is hosting a fundraiser Friday at Matthews Planet Pre-Owned on the Vestal Parkway.

More>>

Obituary for girl, 15, who hanged self blames school bullies

Updated:

The family of a 15-year-old Pennsylvania girl who hanged herself Monday is blaming school bullies, and the school district's superintendent isn't disputing their claims.

More>>

The Latest: Trump says he's told 'a straight story' on Comey

Updated:

Trump says Republicans benefit as long as House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi remains in power. More>>

McConnell faces hunt for GOP votes for Senate health bill

Updated:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has finally unwrapped his plan for dismantling President Barack Obama's health care law.

More>>

Up to 30 people forced from Albany homes by fire

SOURCE: CBS 6 News SOURCE: CBS 6 News
Updated:

Authorities say as many as 30 people have been forced from their Albany homes after a fire started in an abandoned house and quickly spread to three neighboring structures.

More>>

Cops: Woman jailed for shooting near inattentive husband

Updated:

A Pennsylvania woman has been jailed because police say she fired a gunshot in the direction of her inattentive husband.

More>>

Meet Magnus: Binghamton Zoo rescues coyote pup

Updated:

The Binghamton Zoo at Ross Park on Friday announced the arrival of Magnus the coyote pup.

More>>

UPDATE: Kitten rescued from engine doing well, has an approved adoptive home Video included

Updated:

Gettysburg is doing very well after being pulled from the engine compartment of a rental car traveling from Gettysburg, Pennsylvania to Canada.

More>>

Man charged with selling heroin, cocaine to informant in Delaware County

Updated:

A parolee was arrested on felony drug charges Wednesday after a "buy-bust" operation was executed in the village of Fleischmanns, according to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office.

More>>

Gunfire at New Jersey state fair leads to arrests

Updated:

Gunfire on the first night of the New Jersey state fair sent people running and led to arrests.

More>>

Full Program Grid
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

12 NEWS WBNG
560 Columbia Dr. Johnson City, NY 13790
News Tips: (607) 729-9575 or news@wbng.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBNG Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.