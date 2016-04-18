Storms moving through the area could bring wind, rain and hail.
Storms moving through the area could bring wind, rain and hail.More>>
Binghamton and Johnson city both bid its senior high school classes farewell Sunday.
Binghamton and Johnson city both bid its senior high school classes farewell Sunday.More>>
Many people grabbed their rods and enjoyed free fishing this weekend.
Many people grabbed their rods and enjoyed free fishing this weekend.More>>
A 125-pound gentle giant named Martha has been crowned the winner of the World's Ugliest Dog Contest.
A 125-pound gentle giant named Martha has been crowned the winner of the World's Ugliest Dog Contest.More>>
Officials say a teenager fell from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park, tumbling into a crowd of park guests and employees gathered below in an effort to catch the victim before she hit the ground.
Officials say a teenager fell from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park, tumbling into a crowd of park guests and employees gathered below in an effort to catch the victim before she hit the ground.More>>
Dozens took advantage of Sunday's warm weather to enjoy an evening performance.
Dozens took advantage of Sunday's warm weather to enjoy an evening performance.More>>
An event put on by Newbsanity allowed people to have some fun, while testing their endurance Sunday.
An event put on by Newbsanity allowed people to have some fun, while testing their endurance Sunday.More>>
Orange County Airport in New York's Hudson Valley is getting a federal grant of $14.5 million to improve infrastructure aimed at increasing safety.
Orange County Airport in New York's Hudson Valley is getting a federal grant of $14.5 million to improve infrastructure aimed at increasing safety.
The Price Chopper on Chenango Bridge Road in Binghamton is recalling several store-made bakery items that were bought on June 23.
The Price Chopper on Chenango Bridge Road in Binghamton is recalling several store-made bakery items that were bought on June 23.More>>
UPDATE: New York State Police say two three-month old babies reported missing have been found unharmed.
UPDATE: New York State Police say two three-month old babies reported missing have been found unharmed.More>>
Ithaca Police Officers were called to the Ithaca Police Department headquarters Saturday to investigate a suspicious device that had been found.
Ithaca Police Officers were called to the Ithaca Police Department headquarters Saturday to investigate a suspicious device that had been found.More>>
Authorities say they have removed 11 malnourished cats and two dead cats from a filthy, garbage-strewn home in central New York.
Authorities say they have removed 11 malnourished cats and two dead cats from a filthy, garbage-strewn home in central New York.More>>
High school seniors across the Southern Tier said goodbye at their graduation ceremonies on Saturday.
High school seniors across the Southern Tier said goodbye at their graduation ceremonies on Saturday.More>>
The American Cruisers Car Club kicked off the annual "Cars and Bikes" show at Highland Park Saturday afternoon.
The American Cruisers Car Club kicked off the annual "Cars and Bikes" show at Highland Park Saturday afternoon.More>>
The Korean Baptist Church of Binghamton held its third annual Veteran's Breakfast Saturday morning.
The Korean Baptist Church of Binghamton held its third annual Veteran's Breakfast Saturday morning.More>>
Two nonprofits are teaming up to hand out Naloxone kits to the public Sunday.
Two nonprofits are teaming up to hand out Naloxone kits to the public Sunday.More>>
Community members put their fitness to the test at Dorchester Park Saturday.
Community members put their fitness to the test at Dorchester Park Saturday.More>>
State officials are reminding boaters to observe the 5 mph speed limit while cruising within 600 feet of shore along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River.
State officials are reminding boaters to observe the 5 mph speed limit while cruising within 600 feet of shore along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River.More>>
The state Department of Health is boosting New York's medical marijuana program to meet growing demand.
The state Department of Health is boosting New York's medical marijuana program to meet growing demand.More>>
Johnson City Police are warning the public about a potential "bad batch" of heroin.
Johnson City Police are warning the public about a potential "bad batch" of heroin.More>>
New York State Police have issued a Missing Child Alert for a 10-year old girl from Schoharie County, who is believed to be endangered.
New York State Police have issued a Missing Child Alert for a 10-year old girl from Schoharie County, who is believed to be endangered.More>>
Seniors at Maine-Endwell High School said goodbye as they move on to the next phases of their lives.
Seniors at Maine-Endwell High School said goodbye as they move on to the next phases of their lives.More>>
A beloved Vestal school bus driver made his last trip today after 56 years of driving for the school district.
A beloved Vestal school bus driver made his last trip today after 56 years of driving for the school district.More>>
If Disneyland is "The Happiest Place on Earth,'' Jeff Reitz may be its happiest citizen. ...
If Disneyland is "The Happiest Place on Earth,'' Jeff Reitz may be its happiest citizen. ...More>>
Pennsylvania lawmakers are moving closer to having DNA samples collected from people who have been convicted of crimes, something supporters say will help solve serious crimes.
Pennsylvania lawmakers are moving closer to having DNA samples collected from people who have been convicted of crimes, something supporters say will help solve serious crimes.More>>
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has signed an executive order requiring state agencies to publish orders and decisions online, a move apparently aimed at the state's biggest health insurer.
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has signed an executive order requiring state agencies to publish orders and decisions online, a move apparently aimed at the state's biggest health insurer.More>>
A free child safety seat check was held Friday at Visions Federal Credit Union in Endicott.
A free child safety seat check was held Friday at Visions Federal Credit Union in Endicott.More>>
The Lisle community gathered to mourn the loss of Assistant Fire Chief, Allen Glezen Friday.
The Lisle community gathered to mourn the loss of Assistant Fire Chief, Allen Glezen Friday.More>>
The owner of Tioga Downs is in a battle with the New York State Legislature. Jeff Gural is trying to keep one of his casinos from going under.
The owner of Tioga Downs is in a battle with the New York State Legislature. Jeff Gural is trying to keep one of his casinos from going under.More>>
Faeries, music, and dance are filling the Southern Tier air at the 9th annual Faerie Festival in Ouaquaga, with people from all over the world in attendance.
Faeries, music, and dance are filling the Southern Tier air at the 9th annual Faerie Festival in Ouaquaga, with people from all over the world in attendance.More>>
An incident at Weitsman Recycling in Owego has left an employee dead, according to the company's spokesperson.
An incident at Weitsman Recycling in Owego has left an employee dead, according to the company's spokesperson.More>>
Gov. Andrew Cuomo's pardon of a 9/11 worker's 1990 drug conviction is unlikely to lead to a wave of similar pardons aimed at preventing deportations.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo's pardon of a 9/11 worker's 1990 drug conviction is unlikely to lead to a wave of similar pardons aimed at preventing deportations.More>>
Leroy Pizza and Subs owner William Meade says it's time for him to retire. The Binghamton pizza shop opened in 1985.
Leroy Pizza and Subs owner William Meade says it's time for him to retire. The Binghamton pizza shop opened in 1985.More>>
A reputed Colombo crime family underboss reported to be the oldest inmate in the federal prison system has been released at the age of 100.
A reputed Colombo crime family underboss reported to be the oldest inmate in the federal prison system has been released at the age of 100.More>>
Doug's Fish Fry is hosting a fundraiser Friday at Matthews Planet Pre-Owned on the Vestal Parkway.
Doug's Fish Fry is hosting a fundraiser Friday at Matthews Planet Pre-Owned on the Vestal Parkway.More>>
The family of a 15-year-old Pennsylvania girl who hanged herself Monday is blaming school bullies, and the school district's superintendent isn't disputing their claims.
The family of a 15-year-old Pennsylvania girl who hanged herself Monday is blaming school bullies, and the school district's superintendent isn't disputing their claims.More>>
Trump says Republicans benefit as long as House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi remains in power. More>>
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has finally unwrapped his plan for dismantling President Barack Obama's health care law.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has finally unwrapped his plan for dismantling President Barack Obama's health care law.More>>
Authorities say as many as 30 people have been forced from their Albany homes after a fire started in an abandoned house and quickly spread to three neighboring structures.
Authorities say as many as 30 people have been forced from their Albany homes after a fire started in an abandoned house and quickly spread to three neighboring structures.More>>
A Pennsylvania woman has been jailed because police say she fired a gunshot in the direction of her inattentive husband.
A Pennsylvania woman has been jailed because police say she fired a gunshot in the direction of her inattentive husband.More>>
The Binghamton Zoo at Ross Park on Friday announced the arrival of Magnus the coyote pup.
The Binghamton Zoo at Ross Park on Friday announced the arrival of Magnus the coyote pup.More>>
Gettysburg is doing very well after being pulled from the engine compartment of a rental car traveling from Gettysburg, Pennsylvania to Canada.
Gettysburg is doing very well after being pulled from the engine compartment of a rental car traveling from Gettysburg, Pennsylvania to Canada.More>>
A parolee was arrested on felony drug charges Wednesday after a "buy-bust" operation was executed in the village of Fleischmanns, according to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office.
A parolee was arrested on felony drug charges Wednesday after a "buy-bust" operation was executed in the village of Fleischmanns, according to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office.More>>
Gunfire on the first night of the New Jersey state fair sent people running and led to arrests.
Gunfire on the first night of the New Jersey state fair sent people running and led to arrests.More>>
The Binghamton Post Office has completed renovation work of their main lobby, which has been under construction for a month.
The Binghamton Post Office has completed renovation work of their main lobby, which has been under construction for a month.
On the mound, Mickey Jannis tossed eight innings, allowing one earned run on six hits while striking out eight.
On the mound, Mickey Jannis tossed eight innings, allowing one earned run on six hits while striking out eight.