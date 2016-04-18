Mastiff named Martha wins world's ugliest dog Sunday, June 25, 2017 7:39 PM EDT Updated: A 125-pound gentle giant named Martha has been crowned the winner of the World's Ugliest Dog Contest. More>>

Sheriff: Teen injured after fall from Six Flags 'Sky Ride' Sunday, June 25, 2017 7:31 PM EDT Updated: Officials say a teenager fell from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park, tumbling into a crowd of park guests and employees gathered below in an effort to catch the victim before she hit the ground. More>>

Dozens take part in obstacle course competition in Binghamton Sunday, June 25, 2017 6:17 PM EDT Updated: An event put on by Newbsanity allowed people to have some fun, while testing their endurance Sunday. More>>

Orange County Airport to get $14.5 million in federal money Sunday, June 25, 2017 3:06 PM EDT Updated: Orange County Airport in New York's Hudson Valley is getting a federal grant of $14.5 million to improve infrastructure aimed at increasing safety.

More>>

UPDATE: Two babies reported missing found unharmed Sunday, June 25, 2017 2:57 AM EDT Updated: UPDATE: New York State Police say two three-month old babies reported missing have been found unharmed. More>>

Ithaca Police Department headquarters evacuated after pipe bomb scare Saturday, June 24, 2017 11:54 PM EDT Updated: Ithaca Police Officers were called to the Ithaca Police Department headquarters Saturday to investigate a suspicious device that had been found. More>>

Authorities say 11 malnourished cats removed from NY home Saturday, June 24, 2017 10:50 PM EDT Updated: Authorities say they have removed 11 malnourished cats and two dead cats from a filthy, garbage-strewn home in central New York. More>>

Thousands attend Highland Park 'Cars and Bikes' show Saturday, June 24, 2017 7:09 PM EDT Updated: The American Cruisers Car Club kicked off the annual "Cars and Bikes" show at Highland Park Saturday afternoon. More>>

NY reminds lake, river boaters to observe 5 mph speed limit Saturday, June 24, 2017 4:39 PM EDT Updated: State officials are reminding boaters to observe the 5 mph speed limit while cruising within 600 feet of shore along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River. More>>

NY Health Department enhances medical marijuana program Saturday, June 24, 2017 3:14 PM EDT Updated: The state Department of Health is boosting New York's medical marijuana program to meet growing demand. More>>

Alert for missing Schoharie County girl cancelled Saturday, June 24, 2017 2:22 PM EDT Updated: New York State Police have issued a Missing Child Alert for a 10-year old girl from Schoharie County, who is believed to be endangered. More>>

Maine-Endwell seniors say goodbye during graduation ceremony Friday, June 23, 2017 11:39 PM EDT Updated: Seniors at Maine-Endwell High School said goodbye as they move on to the next phases of their lives. More>>

Vestal school bus driver loved by many retires after 56 years Friday, June 23, 2017 11:37 PM EDT Updated: A beloved Vestal school bus driver made his last trip today after 56 years of driving for the school district. More>>

Pennsylvania Legislature eyes wider DNA sampling of convicts Friday, June 23, 2017 10:45 PM EDT Updated: Pennsylvania lawmakers are moving closer to having DNA samples collected from people who have been convicted of crimes, something supporters say will help solve serious crimes. More>>

Christie signs order aimed at health insurer Friday, June 23, 2017 10:42 PM EDT Updated: New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has signed an executive order requiring state agencies to publish orders and decisions online, a move apparently aimed at the state's biggest health insurer. More>>

Lisle community honors life of assistant fire chief Friday, June 23, 2017 6:07 PM EDT Updated: The Lisle community gathered to mourn the loss of Assistant Fire Chief, Allen Glezen Friday. More>>

Owner: Vernon Downs closing would negatively impact Tioga Downs Friday, June 23, 2017 5:41 PM EDT Updated: The owner of Tioga Downs is in a battle with the New York State Legislature. Jeff Gural is trying to keep one of his casinos from going under. More>>

Annual Faerie Festival under way in Ouaquaga Friday, June 23, 2017 5:34 PM EDT Updated: Faeries, music, and dance are filling the Southern Tier air at the 9th annual Faerie Festival in Ouaquaga, with people from all over the world in attendance. More>>

NY governor's 9/11 worker pardon unlikely to spark a trend Friday, June 23, 2017 3:58 PM EDT Updated: Gov. Andrew Cuomo's pardon of a 9/11 worker's 1990 drug conviction is unlikely to lead to a wave of similar pardons aimed at preventing deportations. More>>

Mobster believed to be oldest in federal prison freed at 100 SOURCE: CBS News Friday, June 23, 2017 3:10 PM EDT Updated: A reputed Colombo crime family underboss reported to be the oldest inmate in the federal prison system has been released at the age of 100. More>>

Obituary for girl, 15, who hanged self blames school bullies Friday, June 23, 2017 1:14 PM EDT Updated: The family of a 15-year-old Pennsylvania girl who hanged herself Monday is blaming school bullies, and the school district's superintendent isn't disputing their claims. More>>

Up to 30 people forced from Albany homes by fire SOURCE: CBS 6 News Friday, June 23, 2017 11:59 AM EDT Updated: Authorities say as many as 30 people have been forced from their Albany homes after a fire started in an abandoned house and quickly spread to three neighboring structures. More>>

Cops: Woman jailed for shooting near inattentive husband Friday, June 23, 2017 10:48 AM EDT Updated: A Pennsylvania woman has been jailed because police say she fired a gunshot in the direction of her inattentive husband. More>>

Meet Magnus: Binghamton Zoo rescues coyote pup Friday, June 23, 2017 10:29 AM EDT Updated: The Binghamton Zoo at Ross Park on Friday announced the arrival of Magnus the coyote pup. More>>

Man charged with selling heroin, cocaine to informant in Delaware County Friday, June 23, 2017 9:27 AM EDT Updated: A parolee was arrested on felony drug charges Wednesday after a "buy-bust" operation was executed in the village of Fleischmanns, according to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office. More>>