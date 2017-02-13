LOCKET RETURNED: Fleming family grateful for Whitney Point woman's help

WHITNEY POINT (WBNG) -- A locket missing for several years has been returned to its rightful owner.

On Friday, 12 News told you about a missing locket and how a Whitney Point woman has spent the last few years trying to find its rightful owner.

On Monday, the locket and its owner were reunited.

Bridget Fleming, of Marathon, lost her locket while running errands in Whitney Point and Cortland several years ago. Holly Smith found it in the Lourdes Family Center parking lot. It had no name, number or anything to help identify it other than the black and white picture and a letter "B."

Smith recognized its sentimental value. She hung it everyday in the reception window at Lourdes, waiting to give it back to its owner.

Fleming says in the picture are her parents in Ireland from the late 1930s. The locket is part of a set made by her niece.

Sunday night, it was Bridget's daughter Teresa who spotted the locket on our Facebook page. Bridget's sister, Joan, just happened to be in town visiting from Colorado with the other locket. They then compared the two.

"I showed them both what was on my phone and I showed them the picture of the link on WBNG and my mother was completely shocked," said Teresa Fleming Dann. "She started crying and she said 'That's my locket that I lost for so many years.'"

"I couldn't think straight. I was shaking," Bridget Fleming said. "We were crying. It was hard to go to sleep."

Smith returned the locket to Fleming in an emotional moment. You can watch in the video above.

Oddly enough, Bridget's son worked at the Lourdes Family Center for several years while the locket was there. He never realized it was his mother's locket.

