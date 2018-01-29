Sidney man who won $1M on a lottery ticket dies

MASONVILLE, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Just a couple weeks ago we introduced you to a Sidney man who won a million dollars. His journey took a very unexpected turn.

At the start of January Donald Savastano was one lucky man.

RELATED: Sidney man wins $1M from scratch-off ticket

"This is gonna change our lives, to tell you the truth," Savastano had said.

Savastano won a million dollars on the New York Lottery's Merry Millionaire ticket.

"He scanned it on the machine here, um and then he came over, said that he had won a million dollars and had me look at it, and yeah he was excited," Danielle Scott, the Mirabito cashier who sold him the ticket said.

With the chunk of money he won, Savastano had some plans in mind.

"I'm probably going to go get a new truck and I don't know probably go on vacation," Savastano told 12 News.

Those plans also ended up including a trip to the doctor.

"He was self employed, he didn't have insurance, he hadn't been feeling good for a while I guess, and when he got the money he went into the doctor," Scott explained. "He had a friend come and talk to me, and they told me that he was very sick and that he had brain and lung cancer and that he was in the hospital and they didn't think he was gonna make it."

On Friday Savastano passed away. 12 News was unable to get in touch with Savastano's family. Many, including Scott, are keeping them in their thoughts.

"I just hope that they can use the money and can give him the best," Scott said. "He was a good person, he deserved it, I just wish he had more time with it."

According to Savastano's obituary calling hours will be held Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Lester R. Grummons Funeral Home in Oneonta. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, at 10 a.m. at the Oneonta Assembly of God Church.

