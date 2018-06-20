Is April the Giraffe pregnant again?

HARPURSVILLE (WBNG) -- One of the world's most famous giraffe's may be expecting again.

"If there's a pregnancy right now, it's relatively early on," said Jordan Patch, owner of Animal Adventure Park, where April lives. "We're not seeing much developmental change, right now it's a lot of behavioral changes."

Patch said that the male giraffe, Oliver, will normally take a mouthful of April's urine, known as the, “Flehmen sequence”, to determine if he'll mate with her. However, due to unusual behavior during this process, staff at the park believe that this is one reason why April could be pregnant.

"So the keepers here at the park have really been observing Oliver and April's behavior for quite some time now and Oliver's advancements have been ignored for a number of months now which lead us to believe we have a pregnancy on hand," explained Patch.

For the past month Patch said the staff has been collecting stool samples from April and freezing them. They are being shipped to another zoo, where tests will confirm if she's pregnant.

"Some people feel that it's too soon for April to give birth, but the one thing we have to stress is that in the wild she would've conceived soon after having Tajiri last year, which would've made her due this time now with another calf," explained Patch. "She's more than capable of producing a healthy calf."

If April does give birth to another calf, it will be her fifth child, Oliver's second. It also means that all eyes will once again be on April, whether it's over the internet or in person.

"She brought a lot of people together all over the world, that's all I can say," admitted Peggy Wright of Sparta, Wisconsin. She drove 18 hours with other family members to see April.

"I hope she's pregnant," said Wright as she stood next to April feeding her carrots. Wright also was at the park last June to see Tajiri, two months after he was born. She already has her predictions.

"I'll be so excited I'll be watching her from day one until the baby's born," said Wright. "I hope it's a girl."

Baby or not, one-year-old Tajiri, who stands more than 10 feet tall now, is likely to leave the Southern Tier this fall.

"As he continues to mature, now dad's not going to see him as a son, but instead a threat to his females [April]," explained Patch. "Also a mature son can't stay with his mother, because what are they going to do? Reproduce."

Patch said usually a baby giraffe like Tajiri, wouldn't be in this situation.

"It doesn't happen in the wild because a male calf will actually leave its mother, and more or less develop and breed a nomadic and bachelor lifestyle," explained Patch, who said the timing of these changes couldn't work out better for all involved.

"Hate to say it, but out with the old, in with the new, but by all means it's not in that sense," said Patch. "Certainly his [Tajiri] movement to another facility is a home run for other giraffes and another calf here is a grand slam."

Calf or not, while we wait for tests results to come back, many eyes are once again on April the Giraffe.

"It puts Harpursville. and our community on the map," explained Patch. "We'll continue to shed light on the conservation needs of giraffes, and that at the end of the day is exactly what we're trying to do."

