Broome Co. Clerk calls out west coast ‘scam’ targeting veterans

The Broome County Office of the County Clerk has alerted veterans of, what it calls a scam, stemming from the west side of the country.

Southern Tier Tuesdays: YMCA of Broome County West Family Branch

NYS DOT Region 9 along Binghamton's Barlow Road has enough salt to last the winter, says Scott...
NYS DOT Region 9 prepares for winter season

Westside Community Gym welcomes youth to new after school program.
Westside Community Gym kicks off new after school program

National Weather Services say tornado crossed through part of Delaware County

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WBNG Staff
According to the National Weather Service in Binghamton, a storm survey revealed that a tornado moved through the Walton, NY area on Sept. 25.

Free Produce Day at the Greater Good Grocery Store

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WBNG Staff
Free Produce Day at the Greater Good Grocery Store will be held Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to noon and again from 4 to 6 p.m.

Akshar, Newcomb flaunt endorsements weeks before Election Day

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Matthew Benninger
With a little more than a month before the general election, candidates are announcing their high-profile endorsements.

Broome County seeks public input for Blueway Plan

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WBNG Staff
The Broome County Planning Department is seeking input for its Blueway Plan.

3 charged with attempted murder after Johnson City break-in

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Matthew Benninger
The Johnson City Police Department announced three people were arrested in connection to an attempted murder that occurred in the village last week.

$9,000 prize-winning lottery ticket purchased in Binghamton

Updated: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT
|
By Kayla Madison
A prize-winning ticket worth $9,265 was bought at the K & P Stop’n Shop located at 198 Robinson St. in Binghamton.
Weather Authority Clouds & Radar
Meet News 12's new Meteorologist and MMJ: Connor Thompson

Updated: 37 minutes ago

Woodrow Wilson Alumni Association hosts First Ward Schools reunion luncheon

Updated: 57 minutes ago

Southern Tier Tuesdays: YMCA of Broome County West Family Branch

Updated: 2 hours ago

Highlights: Vestal vs. Johnson City (girls’ volleyball)

Updated: 12 hours ago

Some Endicott residents may experience a planned power outage Monday afternoon

Updated: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT
|
By WBNG Staff
Your power may go out in Endicott Monday afternoon.

‘Historic’ Memorial Bridge to be upgraded with safety, other improvements

Updated: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT
|
By Matthew Benninger
Mayor Jared Kraham announced Monday that Binghamton will reimagine the Memorial Bridge with new streetscape improvements.

CHOW Hunger Walk raises funds and awareness for those facing food insecurity within the community

Updated: Sep. 25, 2022 at 11:40 PM EDT
|
By Nick Golluscio
CHOW Director Les Aylesworth told 12 News that for the last 40 years the community has walked to raise funds and awareness for hunger within the community.

Cannabis Career Summit offers residents the chance to network and explore the cannabis industry

Updated: Sep. 24, 2022 at 11:39 PM EDT
|
By Nick Golluscio
New York State Cannabis Connect hosted their “Catch a Cont@ct Career Summit” at Vision’s Veterans Memorial Arena.

1st & 12: Adam DeSantis

Updated: Sep. 24, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT
|
By Scott Sasina
For this episode of 1st & 12, we caught up with Maine-Endwell’s lineman Adam DeSantis!

‘The Cave’ speaks out against Mayor Kraham’s lockdown warnings

Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 9:54 PM EDT
|
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Earlier this week, Mayor Jared Kraham announced his office issued warnings to what he said are four problem properties in Binghamton, one of those properties being The Cave Nightclub.

Julia’s Journey: Nathaniel Cole Park

Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT
|
By WBNG Staff
It’s time to strap up your boots and grab your pack.

Super Cooper Saves the Day at Animal Adventure Park

Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT
|
By WBNG Staff
Join the Super Cooper Team and “Go Gold” for the fight against childhood cancer this Sunday at Animal Adventure Park.

Organizers hold inaugural golf benefit for Soldier’s Wish in honor of late friend

Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT
|
By WBNG Staff
In an effort to raise money to help aid active service members and veterans, NBT Insurance has teamed up with a local organization for a golfing tournament.

Kopernik to host 40th annual Astrofest next weekend

Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT
|
By WBNG Staff
Next Friday will be the start of the 40th annual Astrofest at Kopernik Observatory & Science Center.

Broome County extends deadline to submit application for scarecrow contest

Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT
|
By WBNG Staff
The deadline to enter the Broome County Parks annual scarecrow contest and display has been extended.

Matthews Auto announces 4th Annual Walk-A-Thon; details here

Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT
|
By WBNG Staff
Matthews Auto announced its fourth Annual Matthews Walk-A-Thon for Oct. 1.

Lockheed Martin to produce additional 12 helicopters for Royal Australian Navy

Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT
|
By Kayla Madison
This project will expand production for the 1,100 employees as the delivery is scheduled for mid-2025 and mid-2026.

New grocery store opening soon on Washington Avenue in Endicott

Updated: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:21 PM EDT
|
By Luke Meade
Work is already underway on Washington Ave in Endicott as a new grocery store is set to open up.

Broome County Suicide Prevention Coalition hosts “Chalk the Walk, Have the Talk” art gallery

Updated: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:35 PM EDT
|
By Luke Meade
The Broome County Suicide Prevention Coalition, or B.C. SAFE hosted a gallery opening of this years “Chalk the Walk, Have the Talk” art exhibit at the Broome County Public Library, displaying this years chalk art.

Binghamton University’s Community Opportunities Fair returns

Updated: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:21 PM EDT
|
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
After taking a break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Community Opportunities Fair is back.

Brooklyn man’s murder conviction upheld for 2017 Binghamton shooting

Updated: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT
|
By WBNG Staff
The New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division upheld the murder conviction and 25 to life prison sentence of a Brooklyn man.

Court dismisses bankruptcy case involving Binghamton Plaza owners

Updated: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT
|
By Matthew Benninger
Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced an update regarding a federal case involving the Binghamton Plaza owners.

Broome Co. Sheriff’s lieutenant graduates from FBI National Academy

Updated: Sep. 22, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT
|
By Matthew Benninger
Broome County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Benjamin Harting graduated as a member of the 283rd session of the National FBI Academy in Virginia.

Mercy House’s 9th Annual ‘Gala of Taste’

Updated: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT
|
By WBNG Staff
Mercy House of the Southern Tier is hosting its annual “Gala of Taste” on Oct. 27 at the SUNY Broome Culinary & Event Center.

Investigation underway after morning house fire in Windsor

Updated: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:13 AM EDT
|
By WBNG Staff
This is a developing story, stay with 12 News as we continue to give updates.

Pennsylvania to have free universal breakfast for students come October

Updated: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:54 PM EDT
|
By Jill Croce
Principal Eric Powers went over, in his opinion, why the approach may be different than what’s happening this academic year in New York.