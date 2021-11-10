Advertisement

AG releases interview transcripts in Cuomo harassment probe

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:58 PM EST
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) -- New York’s attorney general has released hundreds of pages of transcripts of interviews conducted during an investigation into sexual harassment allegations made against former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The transcripts released Wednesday included Cuomo’s interview with the independent investigators hired by Attorney General Letitia James. Cuomo told investigators he denied many of the allegations, said he was careful in how he behaved around women and said several of his accusers had misrepresented what happened.

According to the New York Times, Cuomo switch between “domineering and playful, frequently following up investigators’ questions with questions of his own that included an elongated exchange about the definition of ‘girlfriend’” during this testimony.

During his lengthy interrogation by investigators on July 17, Cuomo bristled at a groping allegation by an aide, Brittany Commisso, who said the Democrat had groped her breast in the governor’s mansion.

The independent investigation into sexual harassment accusations made against former Governor Cuomo was conducted March 1, 2021.

You can read the full transcript by going to the New York State Attorney General’s website.

Governor Cuomo resigned over the accusations made against him on Aug. 10.

