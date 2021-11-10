Advertisement

Binghamton women’s successful, men’s fall in season openers

Bearcats logo
Bearcats logo(WBNG/WBNG)
By Robyn Hearn
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:40 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Both the Binghamton men’s and women’s basketball teams opened the season at home with fans back in the stands.

Final women’s game:

Siena College - 55 (0-1), Binghamton - 59 (1-0)

Junior Deani Bowman finished with a career-high of 23 points and went 7-for-17 from the field. Classmate Zahra Barnes finished with 10 points matching her career-high.

Head coach Bethann Shaprio-Ord said Bowman’s work from the offseason is paying off.

“She’s been working also with her jumping ability because she thinks she’s going to dunk at some point,” said Ord. “It’s not nessecarily going to be a dunk but you can see how explosive she was. How she raises up above everybody when she wanted to score. When we needed a bucket she took it upon herself.”

Binghamton hosts Canisius Saturday at noon.

Final men’s score:

Cornell - 76 (1-0), Binghamton - 69 (0-1)

Sophomore John McGriff led with 16 points, Jacob Falko and Bryce Beamer were right behind with 13 points each.

Binghamton heads on the road to face Sacred Heart University at 2 p.m.

Most Read

Many stores will offer early Black Friday deals online to encourage customers to shop from the...
Here’s a list of major retailers that will be closed on Thanksgiving
Fairmont Park Apartments are the newest addition to the Town of Union in the form of Affordable...
New Affordable Housing Development brings change and safety
Ronald Linfoot talks with WBNG 12 News at Vestal Fire Department Station 1.
Vestal Fire Department volunteer recognized for 60 years of service
Students get accepted to SUNY Broome
Entire senior class of a local high school gets admitted to college
Assistance for veterans in the Twin Tiers
Life After Service: Assistance for veterans in the Twin Tiers

Latest News

SUNY Broome volleyball is heading the the national tournament
SUNY Broome volleyball prepares for national tournament
After 609 days without hockey in the area, the Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Delaware...
Black Bears take down Delaware in home opener
Vestal goalkeeper Jaylin Hurley (52) stands in front of her net during a practice with her team
Jaylin Hurley - 12 Sports Athlete of the Week
The Chenango Valley girls' soccer team celebrates a goal in their 5-0 win over Waverly
Section 4 boys’ and girls’ soccer sectional scores (10-27-21)