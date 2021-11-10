Binghamton women’s successful, men’s fall in season openers

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Both the Binghamton men’s and women’s basketball teams opened the season at home with fans back in the stands.

Final women’s game:

Siena College - 55 (0-1), Binghamton - 59 (1-0)

Junior Deani Bowman finished with a career-high of 23 points and went 7-for-17 from the field. Classmate Zahra Barnes finished with 10 points matching her career-high.

Head coach Bethann Shaprio-Ord said Bowman’s work from the offseason is paying off.

“She’s been working also with her jumping ability because she thinks she’s going to dunk at some point,” said Ord. “It’s not nessecarily going to be a dunk but you can see how explosive she was. How she raises up above everybody when she wanted to score. When we needed a bucket she took it upon herself.”

Binghamton hosts Canisius Saturday at noon.

Final men’s score:

Cornell - 76 (1-0), Binghamton - 69 (0-1)

Sophomore John McGriff led with 16 points, Jacob Falko and Bryce Beamer were right behind with 13 points each.

Binghamton heads on the road to face Sacred Heart University at 2 p.m.