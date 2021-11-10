Boil water advisory in effect for Village of Earlville

EARLVILLE, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Village of Earlville has posted a boil water advisory for its residents.

According to a post on the Village of Earlville Facebook page, it is likely residents will likely need to boil their water for three to four days. The post was made on Nov. 9.

According to village officials, routine monitoring showed inadequate disinfection of drinking water on Nov. 9.

Officials also said that the disinfection system for the Earlville Public Water System is not functioning properly due to an issue with the check valve.