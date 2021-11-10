Advertisement

Boil water advisory in effect for Village of Earlville

The Village of Earlville has posted a boil water advisory for its residents.
The Village of Earlville has posted a boil water advisory for its residents.(MGN)
By wbng
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:27 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EARLVILLE, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Village of Earlville has posted a boil water advisory for its residents.

According to a post on the Village of Earlville Facebook page, it is likely residents will likely need to boil their water for three to four days. The post was made on Nov. 9.

According to village officials, routine monitoring showed inadequate disinfection of drinking water on Nov. 9.

Officials also said that the disinfection system for the Earlville Public Water System is not functioning properly due to an issue with the check valve.

Most Read

Many stores will offer early Black Friday deals online to encourage customers to shop from the...
Here’s a list of major retailers that will be closed on Thanksgiving
Fairmont Park Apartments are the newest addition to the Town of Union in the form of Affordable...
New Affordable Housing Development brings change and safety
Ronald Linfoot talks with WBNG 12 News at Vestal Fire Department Station 1.
Vestal Fire Department volunteer recognized for 60 years of service
Students get accepted to SUNY Broome
Entire senior class of a local high school gets admitted to college
Assistance for veterans in the Twin Tiers
Life After Service: Assistance for veterans in the Twin Tiers

Latest News

FILE - Jerry Douglas had hundreds of acting credits include the films “JFK” and “Mommie...
Jerry Douglas, ‘Young and the Restless’ star, dead at 88
Donnelly describes serving in the Military
Veterans honored during ceremony at Owego VFW Post 1371
Vestal Elks Lodge Veterans Donation Drive
Vestal Elks Lodge supply donation drive on Veterans Day
Veteran's Day ceremony at in Johnson City
Johnson City’s Veteran’s Memorial Park ceremony for veterans
Assistance for veterans in the Twin Tiers
Life After Service: Assistance for veterans in the Twin Tiers