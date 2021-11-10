Advertisement

Dubbs Haqq - 12 Sports Athlete of the Week

Chenango Forks senior running back Dubbs Haqq has been successful on the field.
Chenango Forks senior running back Dubbs Haqq has been successful on the field.(WBNG/Robyn Hearn)
By Robyn Hearn
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:50 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF CHENANGO (WBNG) -- When watching Chenango Forks football this season, Dubbs Haqq is a name you’ll hear quite often.

“He’s got a contagious personality,” said head coach Dave Hogan.

In the last two games, the senior running back had over 400 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

“It comes naturally,” said Haqq. “Running behind my line. It’s not that hard.”

Haqq is all business on Friday nights but brings the fun at practice during the week.

“Dubbs is probably one of the funniest people I’ve ever met,” said senior offensive and defensive lineman Matthew Brewster. “I can laugh whenever I’m with him.”

“He knows when he’s taking it too far he stops,” said Hogan. “That’s what’s good about it. So you can kind of let him go We rarely have to say anything.”

Even when he’s making his teammates laugh, Haqq still wants to make his teammates better as players.

“A lot of it is by example at the same time he can be vocal too,” said Hogan. “He’s a great leader.”

This is his last season as a Blue Devil. When you ask Haqq about his plans for the future he’s still all business.

“As of right now, I’m just hoping to beat Waverly,” said Haqq.

Haqq and the Blue Devils host Waverly for the Section IV Class C championship Friday at 7 p.m.

Most Read

Many stores will offer early Black Friday deals online to encourage customers to shop from the...
Here’s a list of major retailers that will be closed on Thanksgiving
Fairmont Park Apartments are the newest addition to the Town of Union in the form of Affordable...
New Affordable Housing Development brings change and safety
Ronald Linfoot talks with WBNG 12 News at Vestal Fire Department Station 1.
Vestal Fire Department volunteer recognized for 60 years of service
Students get accepted to SUNY Broome
Entire senior class of a local high school gets admitted to college
Assistance for veterans in the Twin Tiers
Life After Service: Assistance for veterans in the Twin Tiers

Latest News

Sophomore wide receiver Xavier Samson taking reps at practice
A gift for ‘X-Man’
Vestal goalkeeper Jaylin Hurley (52) stands in front of her net during a practice with her team
Jaylin Hurley - 12 Sports Athlete of the Week
The Chenango Valley girls' soccer team celebrates a goal in their 5-0 win over Waverly
Section 4 boys’ and girls’ soccer sectional scores (10-27-21)
Maine-Endwell Spartans
High school football team to forfeit wins