Advertisement

Entire senior class of a local high school gets admitted to college

By Jack Cooper
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:06 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR (WBNG) -- Every single student at Windsor Central High School was admitted to SUNY Broome on Wednesday.

The event was part of the College Express Partnership between the high school and the college, and this has been the third year of the program.

“It’s a beautiful partnership between our admissions and the guidance counselors,” the Director of Admissions for SUNY Broome Maja Szostak said. “What it has done for us at SUNY Broome is really bring back that importance of a community and connecting with this area.”

Officials say this program is extremely important especially for those students who aren’t sure of what they want to do after high school.

“A lot of kids want to continue their education but they don’t know what they want to go into,” the head of the counseling department at Windsor Christina Taylor. “Having the opportunity to speak directly to counselors from SUNY Broome is a huge advantage for them.”

There is also the option for students to transfer after their time at the community college.

“I think if I start out at [SUNY] Broome, I can get my general studies finished and I can have time to figure out what I want to do and major in, and then once I figure it out I can transfer to Binghamton University and start my college career there,” senior Andrew Buckler said.

Even though all students were admitted, there are some students like Jasmine Dickson that are hoping to do more competitive programs like the dental hygiene program even though it’s part of competitive admission which means she won’t find out until next semester if she got in.

“It’s a two-year program and I can get my license and go into the workforce which is very beneficial for me since I’m a young mom,” Dickson said. “I just want to stay in the local area and not go very far.”

This was the third year of the partnership between the two schools and officials say they look forward to the future.

Most Read

Many stores will offer early Black Friday deals online to encourage customers to shop from the...
Here’s a list of major retailers that will be closed on Thanksgiving
Fairmont Park Apartments are the newest addition to the Town of Union in the form of Affordable...
New Affordable Housing Development brings change and safety
Ronald Linfoot talks with WBNG 12 News at Vestal Fire Department Station 1.
Vestal Fire Department volunteer recognized for 60 years of service
Assistance for veterans in the Twin Tiers
Life After Service: Assistance for veterans in the Twin Tiers

Latest News

FILE - Jerry Douglas had hundreds of acting credits include the films “JFK” and “Mommie...
Jerry Douglas, ‘Young and the Restless’ star, dead at 88
Donnelly describes serving in the Military
Veterans honored during ceremony at Owego VFW Post 1371
Vestal Elks Lodge Veterans Donation Drive
Vestal Elks Lodge supply donation drive on Veterans Day
Veteran's Day ceremony at in Johnson City
Johnson City’s Veteran’s Memorial Park ceremony for veterans
Assistance for veterans in the Twin Tiers
Life After Service: Assistance for veterans in the Twin Tiers