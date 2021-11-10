Entire senior class of a local high school gets admitted to college

WINDSOR (WBNG) -- Every single student at Windsor Central High School was admitted to SUNY Broome on Wednesday.

The event was part of the College Express Partnership between the high school and the college, and this has been the third year of the program.

“It’s a beautiful partnership between our admissions and the guidance counselors,” the Director of Admissions for SUNY Broome Maja Szostak said. “What it has done for us at SUNY Broome is really bring back that importance of a community and connecting with this area.”

Officials say this program is extremely important especially for those students who aren’t sure of what they want to do after high school.

“A lot of kids want to continue their education but they don’t know what they want to go into,” the head of the counseling department at Windsor Christina Taylor. “Having the opportunity to speak directly to counselors from SUNY Broome is a huge advantage for them.”

There is also the option for students to transfer after their time at the community college.

“I think if I start out at [SUNY] Broome, I can get my general studies finished and I can have time to figure out what I want to do and major in, and then once I figure it out I can transfer to Binghamton University and start my college career there,” senior Andrew Buckler said.

Even though all students were admitted, there are some students like Jasmine Dickson that are hoping to do more competitive programs like the dental hygiene program even though it’s part of competitive admission which means she won’t find out until next semester if she got in.

“It’s a two-year program and I can get my license and go into the workforce which is very beneficial for me since I’m a young mom,” Dickson said. “I just want to stay in the local area and not go very far.”

This was the third year of the partnership between the two schools and officials say they look forward to the future.