Honor & Remember: Veterans Donation Drive Event

The Vestal Elks Lodge will be collecting donations for veterans in Oxford Veterans Home and other nursing facilities.(WBNG 12 News)
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:45 PM EST
(WBNG) -- The Vestal Elks Lodge will be collecting donations for veterans in Oxford Veterans Home and other nursing facilities.

The donation drive will be held from 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 11 at the Elks Lodge at 2071 Vestal Pkwy.

The community is asked to bring the following items (the items must be new in condition):

  • Twin sized comforters
  • Sweatpants for men and women
  • White socks for men and women
  • Men’s white t-shirts
  • Men’s Norelco electric razors
  • Ladies’s facial hair razors
  • Postage stamps
  • Nail polish
  • Nial polish removers
  • Large print word search and puzzle books
  • Wood crafts that can be painted
  • Easy craft kits
  • Sensory toys (stress balls, Rubic Cubes, fidget spinners, fidget poppers)
  • Puzzles (Less than 300 pieces)
  • Animatronic dogs and cats
  • Dollar Tree gift cards
  • Monetary donations

For more information, please contact Mindi at 607-259-3814.

There will be a drive-thru tent on the parking lot for people who do not want to get out of their vehicle.

There will be COVID-19 safety guidelines at the event.

