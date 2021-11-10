New Affordable Housing Development brings change and safety

UNION (WBNG) -- Fairmont Park Apartments are the newest addition to the Town of Union in the form of Affordable Housing.

The $11.7 M project includes 17 buildings with 34 units. Not only are they available to families who fall within an income of 30% to 80% income AMI, but they are also built to be flood-resistant.

“You know you look at these homes these flood ready homes filter they’re built up and if there ever happens to be a flood here again they’re going to be flood ready,” Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said.

Even though it has created hope for some, others, who are local to the neighborhood had their doubts about the development. Town of Union Supervisor Richard Materese says he believes people will be pleasantly surprised with the outcome.

“The problem is early on in our residents were a little upset and confused I was going on but most of the residence I can think I’m gonna be very pleased by what happened here I think,” Materese said.

Resident Jean Chapin has lived in the neighborhood since she was an infant. She has many fond memories of the neighborhood while growing up. She says the changes due to the construction were not enough to break her bond with the area.

“We did not just wish to leave this is our home and it’s our neighborhood it’s still our neighborhood and there are still some friends here so we just don’t want to leave we’re just going to fix our house and stay,” Chapin said.

She adds that it was not all bad in the end. The Town Supervisor says he hopes this development will bring younger families to the area, and begin a new generation of memories for the Town of Union.