Advertisement

New Affordable Housing Development brings change and safety

By Alex Ladstatter
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:48 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION (WBNG) -- Fairmont Park Apartments are the newest addition to the Town of Union in the form of Affordable Housing.

The $11.7 M project includes 17 buildings with 34 units. Not only are they available to families who fall within an income of 30% to 80% income AMI, but they are also built to be flood-resistant.

“You know you look at these homes these flood ready homes filter they’re built up and if there ever happens to be a flood here again they’re going to be flood ready,” Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said.

Even though it has created hope for some, others, who are local to the neighborhood had their doubts about the development. Town of Union Supervisor Richard Materese says he believes people will be pleasantly surprised with the outcome.

“The problem is early on in our residents were a little upset and confused I was going on but most of the residence I can think I’m gonna be very pleased by what happened here I think,” Materese said.

Resident Jean Chapin has lived in the neighborhood since she was an infant. She has many fond memories of the neighborhood while growing up. She says the changes due to the construction were not enough to break her bond with the area.

“We did not just wish to leave this is our home and it’s our neighborhood it’s still our neighborhood and there are still some friends here so we just don’t want to leave we’re just going to fix our house and stay,” Chapin said.

She adds that it was not all bad in the end. The Town Supervisor says he hopes this development will bring younger families to the area, and begin a new generation of memories for the Town of Union.

Most Read

Many stores will offer early Black Friday deals online to encourage customers to shop from the...
Here’s a list of major retailers that will be closed on Thanksgiving
Ronald Linfoot talks with WBNG 12 News at Vestal Fire Department Station 1.
Vestal Fire Department volunteer recognized for 60 years of service
Students get accepted to SUNY Broome
Entire senior class of a local high school gets admitted to college
Assistance for veterans in the Twin Tiers
Life After Service: Assistance for veterans in the Twin Tiers

Latest News

FILE - Jerry Douglas had hundreds of acting credits include the films “JFK” and “Mommie...
Jerry Douglas, ‘Young and the Restless’ star, dead at 88
Donnelly describes serving in the Military
Veterans honored during ceremony at Owego VFW Post 1371
Vestal Elks Lodge Veterans Donation Drive
Vestal Elks Lodge supply donation drive on Veterans Day
Veteran's Day ceremony at in Johnson City
Johnson City’s Veteran’s Memorial Park ceremony for veterans
Assistance for veterans in the Twin Tiers
Life After Service: Assistance for veterans in the Twin Tiers