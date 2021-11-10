Advertisement

Rain chances increase tonight

RAIN ARRIVES LATE TONIGHT
RAIN ARRIVES LATE TONIGHT(WBNG 12 NEWS)
By Howard Manges
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:48 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight: Mostly cloudy to cloudy. 60% chance of showers north, 30% near Binghamton, less than 20% south. Low: 43-48

Wednesday: Slight chance of leftover early morning showers northeast/east. Turning partly cloudy to sunny. Breezy early. High: 47-53

Short Term Forecast Discussion:

A weak cold front crosses the area tonight and brings a chance of rain that varies south to north. The chance of rain is 20% or less south, around 30% near Binghamton but near 60% well north. Lows stay in the 40s. Rainfall will be less than 0.20″.

BEST CHANCE OF RAIN IS PREDAWN
BEST CHANCE OF RAIN IS PREDAWN(WBNG 12 NEWS)

A few morning showers could linger northeast and east, but most of the day will be rain-free with increasing amounts of sun developing. Highs stay in the upper 40s to low 50s. Clearing develops as high pressure builds in Wednesday night. Lows Thursday will be in the 20s to near freezing.

COOL, BUT SEASONABLE MORNING
COOL, BUT SEASONABLE MORNING(WBNG 12 NEWS)

A larger low pressure system brings rain that could be steady to heavy for a period of time overnight Thursday. We do not anticipate any issues at this time. Totals will range from 0.25-0.75″

Most Read

Many stores will offer early Black Friday deals online to encourage customers to shop from the...
Here’s a list of major retailers that will be closed on Thanksgiving
Fairmont Park Apartments are the newest addition to the Town of Union in the form of Affordable...
New Affordable Housing Development brings change and safety
Ronald Linfoot talks with WBNG 12 News at Vestal Fire Department Station 1.
Vestal Fire Department volunteer recognized for 60 years of service
Students get accepted to SUNY Broome
Entire senior class of a local high school gets admitted to college
Assistance for veterans in the Twin Tiers
Life After Service: Assistance for veterans in the Twin Tiers

Latest News

Futuretrack Friday 9:30AM
Slow going Friday morning as heavy rain moves through the region
Day Planner Thursday
Rain is on the way
PERIODS OF HEAVY RAIN ARRIVE SOON
Gearing up for some more rain
Sunny and breezy
A little cooler, but still nice