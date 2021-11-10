Rain chances increase tonight

Tonight: Mostly cloudy to cloudy. 60% chance of showers north, 30% near Binghamton, less than 20% south. Low: 43-48

Wednesday: Slight chance of leftover early morning showers northeast/east. Turning partly cloudy to sunny. Breezy early. High: 47-53

Short Term Forecast Discussion:

A weak cold front crosses the area tonight and brings a chance of rain that varies south to north. The chance of rain is 20% or less south, around 30% near Binghamton but near 60% well north. Lows stay in the 40s. Rainfall will be less than 0.20″.

BEST CHANCE OF RAIN IS PREDAWN (WBNG 12 NEWS)

A few morning showers could linger northeast and east, but most of the day will be rain-free with increasing amounts of sun developing. Highs stay in the upper 40s to low 50s. Clearing develops as high pressure builds in Wednesday night. Lows Thursday will be in the 20s to near freezing.

COOL, BUT SEASONABLE MORNING (WBNG 12 NEWS)

A larger low pressure system brings rain that could be steady to heavy for a period of time overnight Thursday. We do not anticipate any issues at this time. Totals will range from 0.25-0.75″