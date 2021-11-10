Advertisement

Search continues for suspect after report of shots fired near Cornell University

By Nina Einsidler
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:21 AM EST
ITHACA, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Law enforcement agencies are still searching for a suspect in connection to a report of shots fired that caused Cornell University to enforce a “shelter in place” order for its North Campus Tuesday.

The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office, Cayuga Heights Police Department, Ithaca Police Department, Cornell University Police and New York State Police released a joint statement Tuesday evening. They said two of the three suspects were found and apprehended after the vehicle they were operating left the roadway in the area of Parkway and Klinewoods roads in the Village of Cayuga Heights.

The agencies said they established a command post within the village and conducted a search where they believe the third suspect could be. They are still looking for the third suspect who they believed left the Cayuga Heights area.

Tompkins County officials said they believe the suspect does not pose any immediate threats to residents. They said the individuals’ identity and whereabouts are continuing to be investigated.

Officers found a handgun in the area where the third suspect fled from. Officers also found several shell casings at the scene of the shots fired incident in the City of Ithaca and recovered a loaded, extended magazine from the vehicle.

Anyone who witnessed the incident on Hancock St. should contact the Ithaca Police Department. Those who might have seen the third suspect in the Village of Cayuga Heights should contact the Cayuga Heights Police Department or Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office.

