Gearing up for some more rain

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low: 28-35

VETERANS DAY: Increasing clouds. Turning breezy. Gusts 20-25mph possible. High: 50-55

Thursday Night: Rain, possibly heavy. A thunderstorm possible. Rain could total 0.50-1.0″. Temperatures slowly increase. Chance of rain is 100% Low: 42-47↑

Short Term Forecast Discussion:

Another gem of an evening is on the way with high pressure building through the area. Lows tonight drop into the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Thursday brings some sun early but clouds thicken through the day. The winds will increase too, from the southeast, and could gust 20-25mph at times during the day. Most of the day will be dry. Rain arrives overnight and temperatures slightly INCREASE.

WINDS TURN A BIT GUSTY (WBNG 12 NEWS)

STRONG COLD FRONT INCOMING! (WBNG 12 NEWS)

A low pressure system brings rain that could be steady to heavy for a period of time overnight Thursday. We do not anticipate any issues at this time. Totals will range from 0.50-1″ With the passage of the cold front early Friday morning, a couple rumbles of thunder may accompany it.