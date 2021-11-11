Lawyers on Call: Health care directives

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- In today’s Lawyers on Call, Associate at Coughlin & Gerhar Caroline Myrdek explains health care directives.

“A health care directive is where you’re formally setting forth who you would want to have a say in your health care and how you would like those decisions made,” Myrdek said. “In New York, there are a few different types of health care directives.”

