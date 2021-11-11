Vestal Elks Lodge supply donation drive on Veterans Day

(VESTAL) -- Thursday the Vestal Elks Lodge held a Veterans Donation Drive for local veterans.

The Vestal Elks Lodge opened its door at 5:30 a.m. collecting donations for veterans in the Oxford Veterans Home and other nursing facilities. Veterans Committee Chairman George Light said Veterans Day is about giving back to the community.

“Here at the lodge we’ve had this great out pouring of community support,” Light said. “Members of the community are coming by and dropping off donations and there’s this great feeling of giving back to our community and to our veterans which is really what it’s all about today.”

Light is a six-year Navy veteran and holds a personal connection to Veterans Day and all that it represents.

“I know what it’s like to be away from home, be away from your loved ones, and serving your country,” Light said. “For me it’s a very personal day to give back to those other veterans who may be a little less fortunate than I was.”

Committee Member and Organizer Mindi Moniz said this is the second year for the Veterans Donation Drive.

“Veterans are our heart and life and soul in this lodge,” Moniz said. “Veterans are just what it’s all about if it wasn’t for the veterans in this community we wouldn’t be here so we have to support them.”

The Vestal Elks Lodge will be collecting donations until 7 p.m. at 2071 Vestal Pkwy.

All items must be new.

A full list of accepted items and donation information can be found here.