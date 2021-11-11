Advertisement

Vestal Fire Department volunteer recognized for 60 years of service

By Jill Croce
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Vestal Fire Department Station One is celebrating Ronald Linfoot, one of their very own volunteers.

The station leader has been involved with the department for decades.

“His affectionate nickname around the station is Pops,” said Douglas Rose Sr., the station chief and first assistant chief for the department. “He’s a mentor to everybody...”

He has been involved with the department for 60 years and is still going strong.

“I still drive, I still run the pumps,” said Linfoot. “I don’t fight fire inside, but anything has has to do with the big truck behind you, I kind of do most of it with it if I’m available.”

Looking back on decades of experience, Ron reflected on what made him volunteer in the first place.

“I kind of wanted to serve my own township that I lived in, give them a little of my time,” he said. “I would do it all over again.”

And for the time served, Ron was recognized at a recent department meeting.

“60 years is a massive milestone that not many people reach,” said Rose. “Whether it’s medically, or age, or whatever, they usually become less and less active. That’s not the case with Pops.”

During the interview, Linfoot said it’s a lot of fun to help the younger folks within the department and it makes him stay young.

Most Read

Many stores will offer early Black Friday deals online to encourage customers to shop from the...
Here’s a list of major retailers that will be closed on Thanksgiving
Fairmont Park Apartments are the newest addition to the Town of Union in the form of Affordable...
New Affordable Housing Development brings change and safety
Students get accepted to SUNY Broome
Entire senior class of a local high school gets admitted to college
Assistance for veterans in the Twin Tiers
Life After Service: Assistance for veterans in the Twin Tiers

Latest News

FILE - Jerry Douglas had hundreds of acting credits include the films “JFK” and “Mommie...
Jerry Douglas, ‘Young and the Restless’ star, dead at 88
Donnelly describes serving in the Military
Veterans honored during ceremony at Owego VFW Post 1371
Vestal Elks Lodge Veterans Donation Drive
Vestal Elks Lodge supply donation drive on Veterans Day
Veteran's Day ceremony at in Johnson City
Johnson City’s Veteran’s Memorial Park ceremony for veterans
Assistance for veterans in the Twin Tiers
Life After Service: Assistance for veterans in the Twin Tiers