Vestal Fire Department volunteer recognized for 60 years of service

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Vestal Fire Department Station One is celebrating Ronald Linfoot, one of their very own volunteers.

The station leader has been involved with the department for decades.

“His affectionate nickname around the station is Pops,” said Douglas Rose Sr., the station chief and first assistant chief for the department. “He’s a mentor to everybody...”

He has been involved with the department for 60 years and is still going strong.

“I still drive, I still run the pumps,” said Linfoot. “I don’t fight fire inside, but anything has has to do with the big truck behind you, I kind of do most of it with it if I’m available.”

Looking back on decades of experience, Ron reflected on what made him volunteer in the first place.

“I kind of wanted to serve my own township that I lived in, give them a little of my time,” he said. “I would do it all over again.”

And for the time served, Ron was recognized at a recent department meeting.

“60 years is a massive milestone that not many people reach,” said Rose. “Whether it’s medically, or age, or whatever, they usually become less and less active. That’s not the case with Pops.”

During the interview, Linfoot said it’s a lot of fun to help the younger folks within the department and it makes him stay young.