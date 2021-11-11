Advertisement

Veterans honored during ceremony at Owego VFW Post 1371

Donnelly describes serving in the Military
By Jack Cooper
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWEGO (WBNG) -- Veterans were honored on Thursday during a ceremony at the Owego VFW Post 1371 that included stories that veterans gave while serving.

There was a bugle call promptly at 11 a.m. that marked the day the guns fell silent during WWI and that was followed by a presentation of the colors by the Honor Guard.

Veterans of World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War welcomed back veterans of Desert Storm and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan for a welcome home event.

During the event, veterans came up and told their stories of when they served, including purple heart recipient Justin Donnelly who told his story of when a suicide bomber almost took his life.

“We saw a truck about 30 meters away start driving at us and I tell you what, I believe the good Lord was with me to this day because I knew what it was,” Donnelly said. “It was a little flatbed truck loaded up with 2,000 pounds or so of explosives driving right at us.”

Donnelly added that out of all of the servicemembers with him on that day, one lost their life.

