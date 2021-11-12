Kirkwood man charged with DUI in rollover crash in Fenton

FENTON (WBNG) -- New York State Police said one person was charged with a DUI after troopers responded to a one-vehicle rollover in the Town of Fenton Thursday evening.

According to State Police, troopers found the driver, a 40-year-old man from Kirkwood, with serious injuries after responding to the crash on Route 7B around 9:10 p.m.

He was charged after an investigation, police said.

Broome County dispatchers told 12 News a person was ejected from a vehicle and was taken to the hospital for injuries.