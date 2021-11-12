Advertisement

Kirkwood man charged with DUI in rollover crash in Fenton

Car Crash
Car Crash(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:29 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FENTON (WBNG) -- New York State Police said one person was charged with a DUI after troopers responded to a one-vehicle rollover in the Town of Fenton Thursday evening.

According to State Police, troopers found the driver, a 40-year-old man from Kirkwood, with serious injuries after responding to the crash on Route 7B around 9:10 p.m.

He was charged after an investigation, police said.

Broome County dispatchers told 12 News a person was ejected from a vehicle and was taken to the hospital for injuries.

Most Read

Several trees were downed Friday morning after a strong storm passed through eastern Broome...
Damage reported after storm moves through eastern Broome County
Many stores will offer early Black Friday deals online to encourage customers to shop from the...
Here’s a list of major retailers that will be closed on Thanksgiving
FILE - Jerry Douglas had hundreds of acting credits include the films “JFK” and “Mommie...
Jerry Douglas, ‘Young and the Restless’ star, dead at 88
Jungle Bells returns for 2021.
Jungle Bells returns with 1 million lights on display

Latest News

Elks Lodge donates items to nursing home
Items donated to Vestal Elks Lodge for veterans delivered to nursing homes
Feed My Sheep Food Pantry is this week's winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding...
Southern Tier Tuesdays: Feed My Sheep Food Pantry awarded $2,000 grant
In this photo illustration shown are Johnson & Johnson products, in Philadelphia, Friday, Oct....
Johnson & Johnson to split into two public companies
WBNG is helping families stay warm this winter by collecting coats for children in the area....
WBNG Coats for Kids 2021 details
Several trees were downed Friday morning after a strong storm passed through eastern Broome...
Damage reported after storm moves through eastern Broome County