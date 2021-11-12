Advertisement

Damage reported after storm moves through eastern Broome County

Several trees were downed Friday morning after a strong storm passed through eastern Broome...
Several trees were downed Friday morning after a strong storm passed through eastern Broome County.(WBNG 12 News/Jack Cooper)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
WINDSOR (WBNG) -- The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued several storm reports after a strong storm passed through eastern Broome County Friday morning.

According to the NWS, trees were reported down on roadways in Windsor.

The NWS issued a tornado warning around 7:15 a.m. Friday. The warning expired around 7:45 a.m.

However, Friday afternoon, the NWS said the damage was not the result of a tornado.

12 News will have an update on what caused the damage once it gets confirmation from the NWS.

The NYSEG Outage Map reported more than 100 power outages in eastern Broome.

12 News will be live from Windsor in its noon, 5, 5:30 and 6 p.m. newscasts covering Friday morning’s weather.

