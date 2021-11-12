Damage reported after storm moves through eastern Broome County

WINDSOR (WBNG) -- The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued several storm reports after a strong storm passed through eastern Broome County Friday morning.

According to the NWS, trees were reported down on roadways in Windsor.

The NWS issued a tornado warning around 7:15 a.m. Friday. The warning expired around 7:45 a.m.

Tornado Warning continues for Bainbridge NY, Windsor NY, Afton NY until 7:45 AM EST pic.twitter.com/57kChBO2vk — NWS Binghamton (@NWSBinghamton) November 12, 2021

However, Friday afternoon, the NWS said the damage was not the result of a tornado.

12 News will have an update on what caused the damage once it gets confirmation from the NWS.

The NYSEG Outage Map reported more than 100 power outages in eastern Broome.

