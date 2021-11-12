Fanduel Sportsbook receives license for mobile sports betting in New York

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Fanduel has been awarded one of the few licenses given out for mobile sports betting in New York State.

The sportsbook will eventually allow sports betters to place bets on their phones. It is located at Tioga Downs Casino.

The feature is expected to make betting more accessible to gamblers in hopes of bringing in a larger crowd, according to Tioga Downs Director of Marketing Jim Weed.

“People do like to come here on the property to visit the Fanduel Sportsbook,” said Weed. “I think that will continue to be a thing but then now it just opens it up, more people will be able to do it from their phones.”

Mobile sports betting plans to be up and running before Superbowl 56 in February 2022.

Weed said he is excited about the opportunities mobile betting will create.