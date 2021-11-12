Advertisement

Fanduel Sportsbook receives license for mobile sports betting in New York

Fanduel Sportsbook in Tioga Downs Casino has received a license for mobile sports betting.
Fanduel Sportsbook in Tioga Downs Casino has received a license for mobile sports betting.(WBNG 12 News)
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Fanduel has been awarded one of the few licenses given out for mobile sports betting in New York State.

The sportsbook will eventually allow sports betters to place bets on their phones. It is located at Tioga Downs Casino.

The feature is expected to make betting more accessible to gamblers in hopes of bringing in a larger crowd, according to Tioga Downs Director of Marketing Jim Weed.

“People do like to come here on the property to visit the Fanduel Sportsbook,” said Weed. “I think that will continue to be a thing but then now it just opens it up, more people will be able to do it from their phones.”

Mobile sports betting plans to be up and running before Superbowl 56 in February 2022.

Weed said he is excited about the opportunities mobile betting will create.

Most Read

Car Crash
Kirkwood man charged with DUI in rollover crash in Fenton
Several trees were downed Friday morning after a strong storm passed through eastern Broome...
Damage reported after storm moves through eastern Broome County
Jungle Bells returns for 2021.
Jungle Bells returns with 1 million lights on display
Zander Arnold (20) rushing touchdown
Section IV Championship Scores

Latest News

The Red Cross is in a critical need for all types of blood, especially O-, O+, B-, and B+.
Red Cross in need of blood donations as flu season approaches
Elks Lodge donates items to nursing home
Items donated to Vestal Elks Lodge for veterans delivered to nursing homes
Feed My Sheep Food Pantry is this week's winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding...
Southern Tier Tuesdays: Feed My Sheep Food Pantry awarded $2,000 grant
In this photo illustration shown are Johnson & Johnson products, in Philadelphia, Friday, Oct....
Johnson & Johnson to split into two public companies