Items donated to Vestal Elks Lodge for veterans delivered to nursing homes

OXFORD, N.Y. (WBNG) -- After a long day of collecting items for veterans in nursing homes, the Vestal Elks Lodge brought over $10,000 in donations to its recipients across the Southern Tier.

Their first stop was at the New York State Veterans Home in Oxford. There, they brought comforters, socks, puzzles, sensory toys as well as other items. Director of Recreation and Volunteer Services with the home Jennifer Tyler-Scheuer says the partnership between the home and Lodge has been outstanding.

“The Vestal Elks, as well as other community organizations, are very supportive of the Veterans Home in Oxford not only this time of year but all year round this group as well as many others and our residents and veterans really really appreciate it and benefit from it it’s nice for them to stay connected to the surrounding community and to know they’re not forgotten,” she said.

She adds that the public is welcome to make donations to their home any time of the year, however it is important to call ahead as there are certain items that are not permitted.

“There are donations that we cannot except so it’s always good to give us a call or talk to myself or one of my recreation therapist and what we need and what we can accept,” she said.

In addition to the $10k in items donated, the Lodge says they also received around $3,000 in monetary donations. This money, they say will go towards funding different activities and programs for veterans at each nursing home.

The Vestal Elks Lodge says they are looking forward to another drive next year. For more information, you can visit the Vestal Elks Lodge or the NYS Veterans Home in Oxford