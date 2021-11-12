Jungle Bells returns with 1 million lights on display

HARPURSVILLE (WBNG) -- This Holiday Season, Jungle Bells at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville makes its return.

This year, however, there are double the amount of lights than last year’s attraction.

Guests of Jungle Bells at Animal Adventure Park have the opportunity to see one million lights hung up across the property. Jungle Bells will also feature numerous animal exhibits, Christmas decorations and holiday photo booths.

Park Owner Jordan Patch said Santa will be at the park for photo opportunities on Fridays and Saturdays. On Sundays, Patch said they will have the Snow Sisters that he said are popular among Disney fans.

Patch said the park is full of life, light and will have a ton of photo ops and memory-making opportunities.

Jungle Bells offers a walk-thru and drive-thru experience for attendees. The event takes place until Jan. 2, 2022.