Local service member talks about importance of Veterans Day

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Caitlin Strong is a member of the Army National Guard in Binghamton and says when people come up and thank her and other military members it’s a sense of pride and commitment that not many get to feel.

For those that don’t know, the National Guard is made up of residents that have full-time jobs but still want to serve in the military.

Strong says they will also help with any kind of disasters that might happen in the area including snow clean-up back in December of 2020 and the flood in 2011.

“Today is a day that you’re going to see everyone and their mom out wearing their gear because they’re proud of their service,” Strong said. “It’s not just about free food for us.”

Strong also added a story about when she got breakfast on the morning of Veterans Day with her son and they saw a man wearing a Korean War hat and that her son went up to the man and thanked him for his service.

For those who are interested in joining the National Guard themselves, they can search Army National Guard Binghamton online and her information will come up.