Advertisement

Local service member talks about importance of Veterans Day

Caitlin Strong talks about importance of Veterans Day
Caitlin Strong talks about importance of Veterans Day(WBNG)
By Jack Cooper
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Caitlin Strong is a member of the Army National Guard in Binghamton and says when people come up and thank her and other military members it’s a sense of pride and commitment that not many get to feel.

For those that don’t know, the National Guard is made up of residents that have full-time jobs but still want to serve in the military.

Strong says they will also help with any kind of disasters that might happen in the area including snow clean-up back in December of 2020 and the flood in 2011.

“Today is a day that you’re going to see everyone and their mom out wearing their gear because they’re proud of their service,” Strong said. “It’s not just about free food for us.”

Strong also added a story about when she got breakfast on the morning of Veterans Day with her son and they saw a man wearing a Korean War hat and that her son went up to the man and thanked him for his service.

For those who are interested in joining the National Guard themselves, they can search Army National Guard Binghamton online and her information will come up.

Most Read

Car Crash
Kirkwood man charged with DUI in rollover crash in Fenton
Several trees were downed Friday morning after a strong storm passed through eastern Broome...
Damage reported after storm moves through eastern Broome County
Many stores will offer early Black Friday deals online to encourage customers to shop from the...
Here’s a list of major retailers that will be closed on Thanksgiving
FILE - Jerry Douglas had hundreds of acting credits include the films “JFK” and “Mommie...
Jerry Douglas, ‘Young and the Restless’ star, dead at 88
Jungle Bells returns for 2021.
Jungle Bells returns with 1 million lights on display

Latest News

Elks Lodge donates items to nursing home
Items donated to Vestal Elks Lodge for veterans delivered to nursing homes
Feed My Sheep Food Pantry is this week's winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding...
Southern Tier Tuesdays: Feed My Sheep Food Pantry awarded $2,000 grant
In this photo illustration shown are Johnson & Johnson products, in Philadelphia, Friday, Oct....
Johnson & Johnson to split into two public companies
WBNG is helping families stay warm this winter by collecting coats for children in the area....
WBNG Coats for Kids 2021 details
Several trees were downed Friday morning after a strong storm passed through eastern Broome...
Damage reported after storm moves through eastern Broome County