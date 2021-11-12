Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Meet Nori!

By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Meet Nori from the Broome County Humane Society!

Nori is a 3-year-old transport from down south. She gets along well with everyone and is the perfect combination of calm and playful! Nori is looking for a work out buddy for the winter. She is a master at fetch and loves going into doggy playgroups. When it comes to kids Nori can be a little rough taking treats, so older children would be better!

If you’re interested in Nori contact the Broome County Humane Society to fill out an application today!

