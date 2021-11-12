Southern Tier Singers’ Collective to perform at St. Patricks Church Sunday

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Southern Tier Singers’ Collective (STSC) present a concert of Gregorian chant.

STSC presents the first public concert of music from Binghamton University’s newly-acquired 16th-century chant manuscript. Artistic Director William Culverhouse said this concert was originally postponed due to the pandemic and is now finally being performed for a live audience.

“This concert is one that we’re really excited about because Binghamton University right before the pandemic hit acquired this beautiful 16th-century Italian Gregorian chant manuscript,” Culverhouse said. “It’s actually a rather unique manuscript in that it contains a variety of Gregorian chant from multiple sources and it’s beautifully illuminated in blues, and reds and even gold on some of the pages.”

Culverhouse said this manuscript was originally made for a convent in Florence.

“We’ll have upper voices singing a lot of the chants like they would have been sung at the convent,” Culverhouse said. “We’ll also have lower voices joining in and sometimes it’ll be an alternation sometimes it will be together but you’ll get a wide variety of the ways the chant is performed and also a wide variety of texture it will be very meditative.”

This concert takes place Nov. 14 at St. Patricks Church from 7:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

The performance is free and open to the public, tickets are not required.

The 16th-century manuscript will be on display before and after the concert for public viewing.

More information on this performance can be found here.