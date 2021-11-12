Southern Tier Tuesdays: ‘Boris The Skeleton’ awarded $2,000 grant

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- “Boris The Skeleton is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

Boris The Skeleton helps raise money for local non-profits in the Binghamton area. Since April, Boris The Skeleton has raised over $14,000. Owner of Boris Samantha Dalla-Verde said Boris was originally put up as a Halloween display.

“We change his outfit with whatever season/holiday is coming up and we have decided to collect donations for local charities in our area to help our community and give back to everybody that’s been so supportive of our amazing skeleton,” Dalla-Verde said.

In January 2020, Owner of Boris Scott Varcadipane was involved in a serious accident. Fortunately, a physical education teacher from Horace Mann Elementary School saved his life Dalla-Verde said because of these life-saving efforts they do what they can to give back to the school.

“The gym teacher that saved Scott’s life works at the school and we wanted to give back to him as much as we could just as a giant thank you for everything he’s done for us,” Dalla-Verde said. “Without him saving Scott we would be in a whole different situation today and we are just so forever grateful so we wanted to make sure we could do as much for the school as we possibly could.”

Principal of Horace Mann Elementary School Peter Stewart said he is grateful for the connection with Boris The Skeleton.

“It’s been a wonderful connection they’re helping us out without Trunk or Treat program and we’re looking forward to using those funds to help our library with books, materials, and resources for the kids,” Stewart said.

Dalla-Verde said this grant will go towards supplying the library at Horace Mann Elementary.

To get in contact with Boris The Skeleton you can visit his Facebook page.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.