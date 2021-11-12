Advertisement

Southern Tier Tuesdays: CARRIE-ON Breast Cancer Foundation awarded $2,000 grant

Southern Tier Tuesdays grant recipient(WBNG 12 News)
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WBNG) -- CARRIE-ON Breast Cancer Foundation is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

CARRIE-ON Breast Cancer Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing financial assistance to Triple Negative Breast Cancer patients during treatment. Mother of Carrie Crowningshield and President of CARRIE-ON Breast Cancer Foundation Cindy Crowningshield said this organization originated after the passing of her daughter Carrie and it’s held to honor her memory, strength, and courageous battle with breast cancer.

“She always supported Breast Cancer long before she even contracted Breast Cancer,” Crowningshield said. “We found out that she had Breast Cancer in November of 2016 and it was Triple Negative Breast Cancer which is really one of the worst types of Breast Cancer and hardest to treat and she passed away about nine months later. What we wanted to do was to carry on her legacy of helping people.”

Crowningshield said CARRIE-ON Breast Cancer Foundation has donated $15,000 to Breast Cancer patients and they also provide two high school seniors with a $500 scholarship, who are continuing their education in nursing.

“For the Owego High School we give two $500 scholarships for their continuing education in nursing,” Crowningshield said. “We do this to carry on more of the legacy of Carrie because she loved nursing she was an OR nurse and she just loved being a nurse.”

Father of Carrie Crowningshield and Trustee Richard Crowningshield said Carrie was well-liked by everyone no matter where she was.

He said she was “an exceptional person.”

This grant money will allow CARRIE-ON Breast Cancer Foundation to help two more Cancer patients this year.

“This money will help two more women because we give them $1,000 apiece so this $2,000 goes directly to two more ladies that were able to help,” Crowningshield said.

To get in contact with CARRIE-ON Breast Cancer Foundation you can email cindycrowning@yahoo.com.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover.  For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.

