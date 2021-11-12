Advertisement

Southern Tier Tuesdays: Feed My Sheep Food Pantry awarded $2,000 grant

Feed My Sheep Food Pantry is this week's winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.(WBNG 12 News)
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Feed My Sheep Food Pantry is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

Feed My Sheep Food Pantry is a non-profit organization dedicated to serving the hunger needs of the residents of the Athens, Pa. and Sayre, Pa. school districts. Food Pantry Coordinator Betty Bump said this mission project began in 2015.

“In our area our pastor and his wife found that there was the need for food in our area,” Bump said. “The Penn York Opportunities group is an ecumenical group and they had the storage and they got vouchers for people to have heat and things like that but they didn’t have the source for food so we took over that mission to supply the food for our communities.”

Bump said the organization serves an average of 91 households with an average of 248 people every month and continued to provide supplies throughout the pandemic.

“It was very cold but we continued to do it and we never missed a month,” volunteer Diane Bluski said.

The food pantry is open the second Thursday of each month from 9 to 11 a.m. and 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Bump said this grant money will allow Feed My Sheep Food Pantry to purchase additional items ahead of the holiday season.

“We’ll be able to get some more food for people,” Bump said. “We have been buying extra pound bag packages of ground beef and at Thanksgiving, we’re going to get hams for thanksgiving dinner and put a bag together with cranberry sauce, extra vegetables, and potatoes and buy a ham for the families.”

To get in contact with Feed My Sheep Food Pantry, you can do so online at this link.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.

