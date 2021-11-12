Advertisement

Southern Tier Tuesdays: Willow’s Wings Animal Sanctuary awarded $2,000 grant

Southern Tier Tuesdays: Willow’s Wings Animal Sanctuary awarded $2,000 grant
Southern Tier Tuesdays: Willow’s Wings Animal Sanctuary awarded $2,000 grant(WBNG 12 News)
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Willow’s Wings Animal Sanctuary is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

Willow’s Wings Animal Sanctuary is a non-profit dedicated to caring for all animals large and small, many of which have been left abandoned, neglected, and abused. Founder Willow Sullivan said they provide a lifetime home for the animals that they take in.

“We are a home for life sanctuary for sick, old, and disabled animals,” Sullivan said. “We basically take in the animals and offer them a lifetime home they are animals that have usually been discarded they’re either seniors, they have severe medical problems some of them are paralyzed, some are special needs and it’s animals that might be a little harder for the average person to manage.”

Willow’s Wings is a farm home sanctuary so they offer homes to many different animals.

“We have dogs, cats, a few rabbits, a chinchilla, a tortoise, and on the farm itself we have some alpacas and we just took in a Cushings pony from a cruelty case,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan said the grant will go towards paying for outstanding medical bills.

“This grant will go directly towards our medical bills,” Sullivan said. “When you take in special needs animals like we do they have much more extensive medical bills, they need a little bit more testing especially the senior dogs so this is going to go directly towards that, it’s a godsend.”

To get in contact with Willow’s Wings Animal Sanctuary you can go to their website by following this link.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover.  For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.

Most Read

Car Crash
Kirkwood man charged with DUI in rollover crash in Fenton
Several trees were downed Friday morning after a strong storm passed through eastern Broome...
Damage reported after storm moves through eastern Broome County
Many stores will offer early Black Friday deals online to encourage customers to shop from the...
Here’s a list of major retailers that will be closed on Thanksgiving
FILE - Jerry Douglas had hundreds of acting credits include the films “JFK” and “Mommie...
Jerry Douglas, ‘Young and the Restless’ star, dead at 88
Jungle Bells returns for 2021.
Jungle Bells returns with 1 million lights on display

Latest News

Southern Tier Tuesdays: ‘Boris The Skeleton’ awarded $2,000 grant
Southern Tier Tuesdays: ‘Boris The Skeleton’ awarded $2,000 grant
Southern Tier Tuesdays grant recipient
Southern Tier Tuesdays: CARRIE-ON Breast Cancer Foundation awarded $2,000 grant
Feed My Sheep Food Pantry is this week's winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding...
Southern Tier Tuesdays: Feed My Sheep Food Pantry awarded $2,000 grant
Wings of Eagles Discovery Center is this week's winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding...
Southern Tier Tuesdays: Wings of Eagles Discovery Center awarded $2,000 grant