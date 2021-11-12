Southern Tier Tuesdays: Wings of Eagles Discovery Center awarded $2,000 grant

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Wings of Eagles Discovery Center is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

Wings of Eagles Discovery Center is a non-profit organization that strives to educate residents of the Southern Tier and Pennsylvania’s Northern Tier through formal and informal education programs in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). Wings of Eagles Discovery Center President & CEO Tracy Sink said the mission is to inspire one mind at a time.

“In the summertime, we have week-long summer camps that run Monday through Friday,” Sink said. “When school is open we do Saturday STEM training so kids really get in there and get their hands wet and dirty and try to have a lot of fun learning.”

Fall classes run between Sept. 25 and Dec. 4 approximately two times per month on Saturdays. These classes are held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Classes are $20 per student.

Sink said due to the pandemic a lot of children are missing out on hands-on learning and Wings of Eagles Discovery Center works to bring these opportunities to local youth.

“In this day and age with COVID a lot of children just miss a lot of hands-on learning and they learn better when they are doing that,” Sink said. “We go and we pick a theme and we have Saturday classes and at the end of the term it’s a whole class that they’ve learned.”

Sink said this grant money will allow underprivileged youth to receive scholarships so they can attend STEM classes throughout the school year and summer learning camps.

“Most of it’s going to be going towards scholarships we’re advertising around with the local churches and the youth groups and mentoring programs so we can get some kids in there.” Sink said.

To get in contact with Wings of Eagles Discovery Center, you can do so online by going to this link.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.