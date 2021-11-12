‘A true hero in life’: Johnson City WWII vet inducted into state Veteran’s Hall of Fame

VESTAL (WBNG) -- For one local WWII veteran and his family, this Veteran’s Day was worthy of the hall of fame.

97-year-old Maj. Richard Scott of Johnson City was a bombardier in the United States Air Force during the Second World War, and continued to serve for 17 additional years after the war ended.

On one of the many bombing missions he completed, his plane came under heavy fire and was forced to attempt an emergency landing; unfortunately, there was one major problem: the bomb bay doors wouldn’t close, preventing the plane from deploying its landing gear.

While more than 20,000 feet in the air, Maj. Scott proceeded to crawl across a nine-inch wide steel strip, exposed to the elements with no parachute, and used a manual crank to close the doors. His plane was able to land safely in a British airstrip in Northern Italy, and the major received a Distinguished Flying Cross for his valor.

On Thursday, State Sen. Fred Akshar (R, District 52) inducted Maj. Scott into the NYS Senate’s Veterans Hall of Fame.

Scott said while he is incredibly honored to receive this acclaim, he is most proud of his family.

“Just to be here is a big accomplishment,” Maj. Scott told 12 News at the Vestal Elks Lodge. “Most of us strive to gain wealth, fame or whatever, but the most important thing and the most legacy that I have, is my family.”

Scott’s family includes four children, ten grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.