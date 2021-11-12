WBNG Coats for Kids 2021 details

(WBNG) -- The WBNG Coats for Kids Drive is still going on!

WBNG is helping families stay warm this winter by collecting coats for children in the area. You can donate new or gently used coats at any of the locations posted below:

Hatala Orthodontics -- 165 Riverside Dr. in Johnson City

Safelite Auto Glass -- 313 Vestal Pkwy E, Vestal

Tioga State Bank -- Binghamton, Vestal and Endwell locations

Endwell Family Physicians -- 415 Hooper Rd., Endwell

Bryant Heating & Cooling -- 528 Old Front St., Binghamton

Servpro -- 134 Conklin Ave., Binghamton

The coats will be collected now through Nov. 21.