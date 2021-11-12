WBNG Coats for Kids 2021 details
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
(WBNG) -- The WBNG Coats for Kids Drive is still going on!
WBNG is helping families stay warm this winter by collecting coats for children in the area. You can donate new or gently used coats at any of the locations posted below:
- Hatala Orthodontics -- 165 Riverside Dr. in Johnson City
- Safelite Auto Glass -- 313 Vestal Pkwy E, Vestal
- Tioga State Bank -- Binghamton, Vestal and Endwell locations
- Endwell Family Physicians -- 415 Hooper Rd., Endwell
- Bryant Heating & Cooling -- 528 Old Front St., Binghamton
- Servpro -- 134 Conklin Ave., Binghamton
The coats will be collected now through Nov. 21.