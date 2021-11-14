Advertisement

Binghamton women’s defeats Canisius

Claire Trager (12) scored a career high of 21 points.(WBNG/Robyn Hearn)
By Robyn Hearn
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Binghamton women’s basketball team defeated Canisius 73-56 Saturday afternoon.

Final score:

Canisius - 56 (0-2), Binghamton - 73 (2-0)

Claire Traeger scored a career-high 21 points. Traeger went 5-for-10 from the field and drained in six three-point field goal attempts.

Denai Bowman finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Genevieve Coleman finished with eleven points and eight rebounds.

It was the final 10 minutes of regulation that proved decisive for the Bearcats. They were down 46-44 entering the fourth period but outscored the Golden Griffs 31-12 the rest of the way. The 31 points is the most ever scored by Binghamton in a period since the NCAA went to four quarters for women’s basketball in 2015. Binghamton blew the game open with an 11-0 run in a span of 2:05 to take a 59-49 lead with 4:43 left in regulation. Traeger drained two of her four three-pointers during that stretch.

Binghamton hosts Cornell on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

