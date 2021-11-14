Union Endicott Hosts Harvest Fest to connect community

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Union Endicott High School hosted their first ever ‘Thanks For Giving Harvest Festival’ Saturday.

The school says their goal was to bring together families and community members as well as organizations that support the area. Organizers say their hope was to make the public aware of the services that exist and are available in their own community.

Director of Diversity Equity and Inclusion for Union Endicott, Chris Murdock says he believes having events like this are crucial to building a strong community.

“These are community agencies that are connected to our school and our community these are things especially coming off the year, a year and a half of COVID it’s important that we’re connecting our families and our community to all the services that they may need that are out there and just bring it to light all of the services that are out there that are out there.”

Murdock says they are planning on hosting a few of these events a month. The Harvest Fest was free and open to the public.