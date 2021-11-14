Advertisement

Whitney Point field hockey claims Class C state title

Courtesy of Whitney Point Schools
Courtesy of Whitney Point Schools(WBNG/WBNG)
By Robyn Hearn
Published: Nov. 14, 2021
(WBNG) -- The Whitney Point field hockey team defeated Hoosick Falls in the NYPSHSAA Class C state championship Sunday afternoon.

Final score:

Hoosick Falls - 1, Whitney Point - 6

This is the program’s seventh state title and sixth title since 2014.

The Eagles defeated Pierson 11-0 in the semifinal game Saturday afternoon to advance to the finals.

Brenna Bough finished two goals and one assist today. Kaylie Lynch also finished two goals. Both Bough and Lynch ended this weekend with seven goals each.

