1-year-old girl among 2 killed in Bradford County house fire
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCARORA, Pa. (WBNG) -- The Pennsylvania State Police said it is investigating a deadly fire that occurred in Tuscarora Township in Bradford County on Nov. 13.
Police said the victims of the fire include a 1-year-old girl and a 34-year-old man.
The fire happened on Spring Hill Road around 8:45 p.m.
Authorities said it is being investigated by a fire marshall and criminal investigator.
Other details were not released by Pennsylvania State Police.