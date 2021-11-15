1-year-old girl among 2 killed in Bradford County house fire

TUSCARORA, Pa. (WBNG) -- The Pennsylvania State Police said it is investigating a deadly fire that occurred in Tuscarora Township in Bradford County on Nov. 13.

Police said the victims of the fire include a 1-year-old girl and a 34-year-old man.

The fire happened on Spring Hill Road around 8:45 p.m.

Authorities said it is being investigated by a fire marshall and criminal investigator.

Other details were not released by Pennsylvania State Police.