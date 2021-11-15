Advertisement

1-year-old girl among 2 killed in Bradford County house fire

Authorities said two people were killed in a house fire Saturday evening.
Authorities said two people were killed in a house fire Saturday evening.(MGN)
By wbng
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCARORA, Pa. (WBNG) -- The Pennsylvania State Police said it is investigating a deadly fire that occurred in Tuscarora Township in Bradford County on Nov. 13.

Police said the victims of the fire include a 1-year-old girl and a 34-year-old man.

The fire happened on Spring Hill Road around 8:45 p.m.

Authorities said it is being investigated by a fire marshall and criminal investigator.

Other details were not released by Pennsylvania State Police.

Most Read

The U.S. Postal Service is notoriously short-staffed at a time when carriers are delivering a...
Postal Service has shorted some workers’ pay for years, investigation finds
Courtesy of Whitney Point Schools
Whitney Point field hockey claims Class C state title
Car Crash
Kirkwood man charged with DUI in rollover crash in Fenton
Fanduel Sportsbook in Tioga Downs Casino has received a license for mobile sports betting.
Fanduel Sportsbook receives license for mobile sports betting in New York
Authorities asked the U.S. Air Force to help with the search and they pinged the 58-year-old...
Father, daughter survive plane crash in Pennsylvania woods

Latest News

A clay model of the proposed statue of Twilight Zone create Rod Serling.
Rod Serling Memorial Foundation efforts for a statue
Tioga State Bank, based in Spencer, N.Y., has received a "Best Bank to Work For" award for four...
Tioga State Bank receives ‘Best Bank to Work For’ award for 4th straight year
For the congregation at Sarah Jane Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church, the service began...
Vietnam Veteran fulfills promise to church that prayed for him
Authorities asked the U.S. Air Force to help with the search and they pinged the 58-year-old...
Father, daughter survive plane crash in Pennsylvania woods