Father, daughter survive plane crash in Pennsylvania woods

Authorities asked the U.S. Air Force to help with the search and they pinged the 58-year-old...
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) -- Personal electronic devices helped lead rescuers to a father and daughter who survived a plane crash in Pennsylvania.

State police say the aircraft had taken off from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport on Sunday night when it went down in a wooded area in Bear Creek Township.

Authorities asked the U.S. Air Force to help with the search and they pinged the 58-year-old dad’s cellphone and 13-year-old daughter’s iPad to locate them.

State troopers found them huddled together suffering from hypothermia. Emergency responders called it a miracle. They were taken to a hospital.

Their conditions are not known. Authorities are investigating what caused their plane to crash.

