Lake snow showers tonight

SNOW SHOWERS AROUND TONIGHT
SNOW SHOWERS AROUND TONIGHT(WBNG 12 NEWS)
By Howard Manges
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Tr-2″ possible in the most persistent snow. A couple 3″ amounts could fall in the higher elevations inside any steadier snow. Low: 27-32

Tuesday: Partial sun. A few lingering early snow showers possible. High: 38-42

Tuesday Night: Variable clouds. Low: 23-29

Short Term Forecast Discussion:

Lake effect snow showers are expected to continue to drop through the area from north to south. Some of this snow activity lingers tonight and could possibly put up a minor accumulation of a Trace to 2″ in most persistent snow. Winds stay a bit busy with gusts as high as 25mph at times. Lows range in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Some lake snow showers could linger Tuesday morning but overall the day will end up with a partial sunshine/cloud mixture. Highs stay in the upper 30s to low 40s. Tuesday night clears up with lows in the 20s.

Midweek brings more quiet weather with partial sun and a bit of a breeze. Highs stay in the upper 40s.

