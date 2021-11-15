Advertisement

Non-profit Clear Path to offer free Thanksgiving dinner to Veterans

By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Nov. 15, 2021
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Clear Path’s Southern Tier team is set to host the annual Thanksgiving meal for Veterans.

Clear Path for Veterans is a non-profit organization in Upstate New York’s archetype Veteran Service Organization providing information, programs, and resources. Clear Path Peer Support Manager Jonathan Wanglund said this luncheon is an opportunity to bring veterans and their families together with the community.

“It’s going to be a great environment for everyone to come down and have a free meal everyone likes free food,” Wanglund said. “We’ve got great food coming from the Cracker Barrel restaurant and it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Wanglund said this Thanksgiving Luncheon is held every year with the exception of 2020.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic it’s been tough for people and we typically run this event every year and last year kind of had to alter our plans,” Wanglund said. “This year we’re super excited to get back out there and welcome all the veterans and their families and anyone wanting to come down and join in on some fun, food, and commendatory with everybody.”

The Clear Path Southern Tier Thanksgiving Luncheon will be held Nov. 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at American Legion Post 1645.

This meal is open to veterans, military members, and their families. Wanglund said there will also be live music and a DJ.

To reserve your spot and pre-register call 315-687-3300.

