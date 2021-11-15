Advertisement

Report: Online driver’s test program rife with cheating

Workers say applicants sometimes have others take the tests for them, and in other cases...
Workers say applicants sometimes have others take the tests for them, and in other cases complete them with perfect scores in less than seven minutes.(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A program to help people obtain driver’s permits during the COVID-19 pandemic by taking tests online may be rife with cheating.

State motor vehicle workers tell the Albany Times-Union thousands of people may have taken advantage of the program instituted more than a year ago by former Gov Andrew Cuomo.

Workers say applicants sometimes have others take the tests for them, and in other cases complete them with perfect scores in less than seven minutes.

The 50-question test normally takes about 45 minutes to an hour.

Officials at seven state-run motor vehicle offices recently found that nearly a third of people who had passed the online test had verification issues, and roughly half who retook the test failed.

Most Read

The U.S. Postal Service is notoriously short-staffed at a time when carriers are delivering a...
Postal Service has shorted some workers’ pay for years, investigation finds
Courtesy of Whitney Point Schools
Whitney Point field hockey claims Class C state title
Car Crash
Kirkwood man charged with DUI in rollover crash in Fenton
Fanduel Sportsbook in Tioga Downs Casino has received a license for mobile sports betting.
Fanduel Sportsbook receives license for mobile sports betting in New York
Authorities asked the U.S. Air Force to help with the search and they pinged the 58-year-old...
Father, daughter survive plane crash in Pennsylvania woods

Latest News

Authorities said two people were killed in a house fire Saturday evening.
1-year-old girl among 2 killed in Bradford County house fire
A clay model of the proposed statue of Twilight Zone create Rod Serling.
Rod Serling Memorial Foundation efforts for a statue
Tioga State Bank, based in Spencer, N.Y., has received a "Best Bank to Work For" award for four...
Tioga State Bank receives ‘Best Bank to Work For’ award for 4th straight year
For the congregation at Sarah Jane Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church, the service began...
Vietnam Veteran fulfills promise to church that prayed for him
Authorities asked the U.S. Air Force to help with the search and they pinged the 58-year-old...
Father, daughter survive plane crash in Pennsylvania woods