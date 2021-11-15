Advertisement

Tioga State Bank receives ‘Best Bank to Work For’ award for 4th straight year

Tioga State Bank, based in Spencer, N.Y., has received a "Best Bank to Work For" award for four...
Tioga State Bank, based in Spencer, N.Y., has received a "Best Bank to Work For" award for four years in a row.(WBNG 12 News)
By WBNG
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPENCER, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Tioga State Bank received a “Best Bank to Work For” award from American Banker magazine.

This is the fourth consecutive year Tioga State Bank has received the award.

The bank said it is honored for all its employees do for its customers and their communities.

“This recognition is a real acknowledgment of the hard work, talent and dedication of our entire staff,” said Tioga State Bank President & CEO Robert Fisher. “We focus a great deal on our culture. I am truly thankful to work with this team, who put the needs of our customers and community above all else.”

The Best Banks to Work For Program was started in 2013.

Most Read

The U.S. Postal Service is notoriously short-staffed at a time when carriers are delivering a...
Postal Service has shorted some workers’ pay for years, investigation finds
Courtesy of Whitney Point Schools
Whitney Point field hockey claims Class C state title
Car Crash
Kirkwood man charged with DUI in rollover crash in Fenton
Fanduel Sportsbook in Tioga Downs Casino has received a license for mobile sports betting.
Fanduel Sportsbook receives license for mobile sports betting in New York
Authorities asked the U.S. Air Force to help with the search and they pinged the 58-year-old...
Father, daughter survive plane crash in Pennsylvania woods

Latest News

Authorities said two people were killed in a house fire Saturday evening.
1-year-old girl among 2 killed in Bradford County house fire
A clay model of the proposed statue of Twilight Zone create Rod Serling.
Rod Serling Memorial Foundation efforts for a statue
For the congregation at Sarah Jane Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church, the service began...
Vietnam Veteran fulfills promise to church that prayed for him
Authorities asked the U.S. Air Force to help with the search and they pinged the 58-year-old...
Father, daughter survive plane crash in Pennsylvania woods