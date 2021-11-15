Tioga State Bank receives ‘Best Bank to Work For’ award for 4th straight year

SPENCER, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Tioga State Bank received a “Best Bank to Work For” award from American Banker magazine.

This is the fourth consecutive year Tioga State Bank has received the award.

The bank said it is honored for all its employees do for its customers and their communities.

“This recognition is a real acknowledgment of the hard work, talent and dedication of our entire staff,” said Tioga State Bank President & CEO Robert Fisher. “We focus a great deal on our culture. I am truly thankful to work with this team, who put the needs of our customers and community above all else.”

The Best Banks to Work For Program was started in 2013.