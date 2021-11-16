Advertisement

$230M announced in SNAP benefits for New Yorkers this month

By Matthew Benninger
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday that all New York State residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for November.

All households in the state that receive SNAP benefits will receive a supplemental allotment later in November which would bring in around $230 million in federal funding into the state economy, according to the governor’s office.

This includes households that already are at the maximum level of benefits.

SNAP households in all counties outside of New York City should see the benefits between Nov. 16 and 19.

Payments will be delivered directly to a recipient’s Electronic Benefit Transfer accounts and are accessible with their existing EBT card.

For more information on SNAP benefits in New York State, go to this link.

