Binghamton Black Bears to host food donation with CHOW

By Matthew Benninger
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Black Bears have teamed up with the Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse (CHOW) to help fight hunger in our community.

Beginning Tuesday, for every 10 non-perishable food items donated in the front office or on the concourse of section one, fans will get a buy-one-get-one-free ticket voucher. The program goes through the end of the year.

Fans will be allowed to donate items at the front office Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

For more information on the Binghamton Black Bears, go to this link.

