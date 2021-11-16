Advertisement

Experts weigh in on the role of at-home Covid-19 testing

By Jill Croce
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 12:24 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- Broome County health experts are chiming in on the discussion surrounding at-home Covid-19 testing kits.

“It’s everybody’s pandemic. So we all have to be aware going into the winter,” said Endwell Family Physicians’ Lazarus Gehring, MD. “This winter we’re going into things in some ways a little better, but in some ways a little worse.”

“After a period of decrease in incidents, we have seen cases go back up again,” said the Broome County Health Department’s Beth Smalt, the public health educator. “Higher we did than over the summer, but not as bad as the end of 2020.”

While inching closer to another winter with Covid-19 around, experts know better how to battle the virus. One detection method is the at-home Covid-19 test.

“The only reason you would take a test with no symptoms is if you’ve been exposed to someone who definitely had Covid,” said Gehring. “As soon as you have symptoms, you can test at that point. The tests aren’t perfect, but if they’re positive, they’re positive.”

If someone gets a positive result, both experts advise the individual to report the outcome to the health department and the health care provider.

To find a at-home test, look at a local pharmacy or some online retailer.

“I mean you’re helping everybody by letting us know. Not only we can help you, but we can help your neighbor,” said Gehring.

Most Read

Authorities asked the U.S. Air Force to help with the search and they pinged the 58-year-old...
Father, daughter survive plane crash in Pennsylvania woods
The U.S. Postal Service is notoriously short-staffed at a time when carriers are delivering a...
Postal Service has shorted some workers’ pay for years, investigation finds
Courtesy of Whitney Point Schools
Whitney Point field hockey claims Class C state title
Authorities said two people were killed in a house fire Saturday evening.
1-year-old girl among 2 killed in Bradford County house fire
Fanduel Sportsbook in Tioga Downs Casino has received a license for mobile sports betting.
Fanduel Sportsbook receives license for mobile sports betting in New York

Latest News

Patients across the country are caught in the middle of a battle between pharmaceutical...
Bridging the Great Health Divide: Discount Drug War
The center was closed for nearly 5 months as repairs were underway.
Johnson City Senior Center reopens after major flood damage
This year'g goal is to collect 3,000 turkeys to help feed about 10,000 people.
“Thanks-4-Giving” Turkey Drive underway at Vestal Walmart
Authorities said two people were killed in a house fire Saturday evening.
1-year-old girl among 2 killed in Bradford County house fire