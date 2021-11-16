Experts weigh in on the role of at-home Covid-19 testing

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- Broome County health experts are chiming in on the discussion surrounding at-home Covid-19 testing kits.

“It’s everybody’s pandemic. So we all have to be aware going into the winter,” said Endwell Family Physicians’ Lazarus Gehring, MD. “This winter we’re going into things in some ways a little better, but in some ways a little worse.”

“After a period of decrease in incidents, we have seen cases go back up again,” said the Broome County Health Department’s Beth Smalt, the public health educator. “Higher we did than over the summer, but not as bad as the end of 2020.”

While inching closer to another winter with Covid-19 around, experts know better how to battle the virus. One detection method is the at-home Covid-19 test.

“The only reason you would take a test with no symptoms is if you’ve been exposed to someone who definitely had Covid,” said Gehring. “As soon as you have symptoms, you can test at that point. The tests aren’t perfect, but if they’re positive, they’re positive.”

If someone gets a positive result, both experts advise the individual to report the outcome to the health department and the health care provider.

To find a at-home test, look at a local pharmacy or some online retailer.

“I mean you’re helping everybody by letting us know. Not only we can help you, but we can help your neighbor,” said Gehring.