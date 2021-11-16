Great American Smokeout Nov. 18

(WBNG) -- Do you want to quit smoking? Mothers & Babies Perinatal Network of SCNY can help.

In honor of National Smoke Out Day Mothers & Babies Perinatal Network of SCNY is offering a small supply of nicotine replacement therapy in the form of pathes, gum, or lozenges. The American Cancer Society sponsors the Great American Smokeout annually on the third Thursday of November, challenging smokers to give up cigarettes. Community Health Coordinator Rachel Leri said it’s beneficial to make a prevention plan.

“This event is to encourage people who smoke to use this specific set date as their quit date,” Leri said. “If their not exactly ready to quit use this date as the day that their going to start making a plan to quit because most people have a greater chance of success if they make a plan.”

Leri said Mothers & Babies will be offering ‘Quit Kits’ during the month of November.

“At Mothers & Babies we do have a program for over 20 years now called ‘Quit Kit’ but in honor of this Great American Smokeout we are offering something very special throughout the whole month of November,” Leri. “For anyone who want to quit smoking and join our quit kit program we can offer them a two-week supply of nicotine replacement therapy.”

Leri said infants of smokers have a 3x greater risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

“Just that fact alone is a little bit jarring and a little scary to hear but we want to help so we encourage everyone to give us a call,” Leri said.

The Great American Smokeout takes place Nov. 18

To join the Quit Kit program call 607.772.0517