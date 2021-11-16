UPDATED: AMBER Alert canceled after 14-year-old is found

UPDATE:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WBNG) -- New York State Police said Reyes has been found safe in a Facebook post.

Other details were not announced.

***UPDATE***This is an AMBER Alert Cancellation. The Rochester Police Department is cancelling the AMBER Alert that was... Posted by New York State Police on Tuesday, November 16, 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Rochester Police Department has issued an AMBER Alert for a child abduction that happened in Rochester, N.Y., according to a Facebook post made by the New York State Police.

State Police said the child is 14-year-old James S. Fernandez Reyes. Police described Reyes as a Hispanic male that is around 5 foot 3 inches tall and around 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue pants and white Nike Air Force One sneakers.

Authorities described the suspect as an unidentified black male. Police said it is possible Reyes was taken by four to five black males with masks.

The vehicle used is a mid-sized gold-colored SUV with white New York State license plates, police said. It was last seen heading north on Myrtle Street in Rochester.

State Police said Reyes was taken under circumstances that lead authorities to believe he is in danger of serious harm and death.

Anyone with information about the abduction is asked to contact the Rochester Police Department.