Quiet midweek but a strong cold front sets sights on us

Tonight: Clearing develops. Low: 24-30

Wednesday: Increasing clouds. High: 45-50

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy turning partly cloudy. Low: 43-46

Thursday: 80% chance of rain with a rain/snow mix and changeover to snow possible later in the day east of Binghamton. Temperatures drop sharply late. High: 59, Low: 30

Short Term Forecast Discussion:

Clouds will continue to decrease through the evening and overnight period. Winds will turn light with lows in the 20s to near 30.

Wednesday brings some sun to start, but clouds will increase through the afternoon. Highs stay in the 40s to near 50.

CLOUDS THIN OUT INTO OVERNIGHT (WBNG 12 NEWS)

CLOUDS IN CONTROL WEDNESDAY PM (WBNG 12 NEWS)

We’re going to warm up a bit ahead of a powerful cold front expected to sweep through Thursday afternoon.