Southern Tier Tuesdays: Endicott Performing Arts Center awarded $2,000 grant

(WBNG) -- Endicott Performing Arts Center is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

Endicott Performing Arts Center (EPAC) is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide an affordable and high-quality venue to local regional and touring performing artists. EPAC Executive Director Joseph Foti said EPAC has provided individuals with the ability to present, develop, & improve their artistic efforts for 20 years.

“We present high-quality performing arts at an affordable price which we’ve been doing for 20 years in a 1917 Lyric Theater in Endicott,” Foti said. “That’s part of its mission as well to refurbish and rehabilitate this wonderful gem of a theater that we have.”

Foti said EPAC also provides a variety of programs and workshops.

“We also offer educational services for the performing arts,” Foti said. “We have classes in musical instruments, piano, guitar, drums, as well as acting and dancing so we stay pretty busy throughout the year with kids theater workshops, musical theater productions, and live entertainment events.”

Foti said EPAC is still in recovery mode after the pandemic forced them to shut their doors in 2020.

“Right now we’re still just in recovery mode trying to come back and we’re welcoming everyone back to the theater live entertainment is back,” Foti said. “We have a great performance coming up of The Nutcracker the second weekend of December and we’ve done that every year for over 20 years until last year so we haven’t done it since 2019 and we’re real happy to have it back.”

The Nutcracker will run Dec. 10 to 12 at the Robert Eckert Theater. Tickets can be purchased online.

Foti said this grant money will go towards recovery efforts at the theater.

“This money goes specifically to keeping the lights on, it’s been a rough 1 and a half going on 2 years without having ticket sales and tuition like we’re used to so these charitable organizations that are giving and donating are really huge for small local businesses like ourselves.”

To get in contact with Endicott Performing Arts Center you can do so here.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.